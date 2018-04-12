Letter: Support student art

To the Editor:

I really enjoyed reading Emily Miller’s ’19 April 10 commentary on visual art on campus, “Let students leave their mark on campus art.” Student art is distributed across campus, and it’s so fantastic you may not realize it’s student art! Places where student work is permanently displayed include the Blue Room, the halls of J. Walter Wilson, the waiting rooms at Health Services and the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs.

Check out galleries on campus that regularly show student art. In addition to the three student galleries in the List Art Center, there is student art shown throughout the Granoff Center for the Creative Arts, in the Lower Lobby Art Gallery in the Stephen Robert ’62 Campus Center, in the Sarah Doyle Women’s Center Gallery and in the Brown-Rhode Island School of Design literary magazines “VISIONS” and “Clerestory Journal of the Arts.”

The Brown Visual Art Department hosts an Open Studio night in List every year, where we invite the entire campus in to see what students are making. Our Open Studio this year is 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 26, so come and enjoy an art-filled evening!

Leslie Bostrom

Chair of Visual Art