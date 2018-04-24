University launches search for new dean of the college

The University has launched a search for the next dean of the college following the announcement of current Dean of the College Maud Mandel’s departure to serve as the president of Williams College, The Herald previously reported.

Provost Richard Locke P’18 is chairing the search committee, which comprises administrators, professors and students, according to an announcement sent via Today@Brown. Input from other committee members “throughout this process will make the search and our eventual selection of a candidate that much stronger,” Locke wrote in an email to The Herald.

For now, the search committee is only considering applicants who currently work at the University, Locke wrote in the announcement. “An internal candidate is most likely to understand how unique Brown and our open curriculum” are, Locke wrote in the email to The Herald. Furthermore, “an internal candidate will be more likely to engage with (the Building on Distinction Strategic Plan and the Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan) as they run the office.”

Reflecting on her position, Mandel added that it is important that the next dean of the college is “a dedicated undergraduate educator and enthusiastic proponent of the open curriculum … who’s interested in thinking about the best ways to expand and develop undergraduate education in the years to come.”

The search committee has solicited input from Mandel, staff of the Office of the Dean of the College, past deans of the college, students and faculty, Locke wrote to The Herald. Once finalists are selected, they will meet with more students, faculty and staff, Locke said.

Mandel’s successor will have the ability to build on programs that she has helped create during her time as dean of the college. “The person who occupies this seat is really going to have the opportunity to continue growing the really exciting new programs, such as BrownConnect or the Engaged Scholars Program or the Brown Learning Collaborative,” Mandel said. “That person arrives at a really exciting time in those initiatives and can really shape the direction of how they evolve.”

“We really want to find someone who has a joy for this role,” Locke said.

Locke added that the committee hopes to have selected the next dean of the college by the end of the current academic year, with the chosen candidate assuming the position July 1.