Brattoli ’19 dies following stroke

Anthony Brattoli ’19 died July 18, wrote Vice President for Student Life Eric Estes and Dean of the College Rashid Zia in a community-wide email July 31. He passed away in his home city Chicago after experiencing a cerebral hemorrhage and entering a coma in the Czech Republic.

Brattoli concentrated in English and Slavic Studies. He was working at an international law firm in Prague translating legal documents and teaching English when he experienced the stroke, according to the Tinley Park Patch.

Brattoli was a dedicated tuba player, performing in the Brown University Orchestra as well as the Chicago and National youth orchestras, according to the community-wide email.

Resources including Counseling and Psychological Services, Student Support Services and University Chaplains are available to members of the Brown community affected by Brattoli’s passing.

Cards or condolences can be sent to Brattoli’s family via the Office of the Chaplains and Religious Life.