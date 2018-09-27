Chow ’20 nets double overtime game-winner

As of last weekend, the University of Rhode Island men’s soccer team had not given up a goal in six games or lost a contest all season. That is, until Brown midfielder Matthew Chow ’20 came along. Saturday night, Chow knocked in a golden goal game-winner in the final minute of double overtime to send the Bears to a crucial 1-0 victory against the Ocean State rival. Entering the matchup, the Rams were ranked 23rd in the country and boasted an impressive defense.

Chow, a junior from Vancouver, Canada, earned Second Team All-Ivy honors in both his freshman and sophomore campaigns. This season, he is tied for second on the team in goals scored. For his outstanding performance against URI, Chow has been named The Herald’s Athlete of the Week.

Herald: Congratulations on scoring the game-winner! What was going through your head while you were playing against such a highly ranked team in overtime?

Chow: It felt great actually. It felt good to be the team that beat them. They were unbeaten for six games and hadn’t allowed a goal. It was actually a really good team effort. We grinded through the first couple of halves and then OT. And with one minute left, I scored the goal and everything came into place.

How did you feel when you scored the goal?

Just excitement and adrenaline. Everyone came down and we celebrated in the corner. It was a great atmosphere.

When did you first get into playing soccer?

It was at the age of four or five. I played with my little community team in Vancouver.

When did you start to consider the possibility of playing college soccer?

(From) when I was very young — I was part of the (Major League Soccer) team the (Vancouver) Whitecaps. They had a little youth academy, and I was a part of that youth academy growing up all the way until the age of 17 or 16.

Why Brown?

It’s an Ivy League school, of course. Academics really matter, so that was a big part of it. Also, when coach showed me around and talked about his philosophy in soccer, I was really impressed with that. That ultimately was the deciding factor.

Do you have any pre-game rituals?

I tie my laces … in a lot of knots. I’m a Catholic, so I pray at times.

What has been the highlight of your soccer career so far?

(In) my sophomore year, I had a pretty good game against Penn. I scored a goal to get us to OT, but ultimately we lost that game. But I thought that goal was a pretty good moment.

What are your team and personal goals for the season?

Team goals (are) definitely to win the Ivy League and get a ring. This is my third year, and we haven’t gotten a ring yet. But my goal every season is to win the Ivy League and get a ring and enter the NCAA tournament. Personally, there are a lot of specific goals. Just playing true to myself and what I believe. … Statistically, maybe try to score more than eight goals.

The Bears will return to action when they host Columbia at Stevenson-Pincince Field Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

This interview was edited for length and clarity.