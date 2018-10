To the editor:

In his column published Sept. 24, Aidan Calvelli ’19 argued that working in management consulting betrays the principles that Elliot Maxwell ’68 P ’06 and Ira Magaziner ’69 P ’06, P ’07, P ’10 built into the New Curriculum.

Is the author aware that Magaziner spent much of the 1970s and 1980s working in management consulting — at the Boston Consulting Group, at a firm he founded and later at Towers Perrin?

James Kaplan ’92