Letter: ProJo subscriptions would display University’s commitment to community

To the Editor:

I read with great interest your Oct. 10 editorial proposing that Brown support the local news effort and purchase subscriptions to the Providence Journal, making the newspaper available to all students, faculty and staff. As a Brown alum, a long-time Rhode Islander and the head of the Rhode Island Foundation (a philanthropic organization that aims to be a proactive civic leader dedicated to meeting the needs of all Rhode Islanders), I believe this would advance Brown’s mission and, as you note, “lend credence to its self-image as a benevolent force for local economic and civic good.” Thank you for calling this out and being a champion of local news. This is an opportunity for Brown to further demonstrate a real commitment to the Rhode Island community.

Neil Steinberg ’75