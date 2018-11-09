Carchio ’20 powers women’s soccer to 3-0 win over Yale

Abby Carchio ’20 finished her season by receiving All-Ivy Honors for the second consecutive year and leading the Ivy League in scoring.

Abby Carchio ’20 scored one goal and notched two assists in the women’s soccer team’s 3-0 win over Yale last Sunday. Those four points on Senior Day raised her season total to 28 and helped her lead the Ivy League in scoring. A native of nearby Lakeville, Massachusetts, Carchio was awarded her second consecutive set of First Team All-Ivy honors Wednesday. For her impressive performance in the victory over Yale and her stellar season, Carchio has been named The Herald’s Athlete of the Week.

Herald: You scored four points on Sunday with a goal and two assists. How did it feel to contribute so much to the win?

Carchio: I was just thinking about the seniors, honestly. That’s what I wanted to do, was just let them have a good final game.

You finished the season scoring 28 points, the most of anyone in the Ivy League. What was it like to be able to produce that much?

It felt pretty good. I just have to give credit to my teammates for setting me up. … It was a result of having some of our forwards injured in the beginning of the season, and I (kind of) had to step up into that role.

You wear very distinctive bright green cleats. Is there anything behind that?

It helps me when I’m watching film ­— it’s easier for me to pick out which player I am. And so when my grandparents, aunts and uncles watch the games, they know who I am on the field.

Sunday was the team’s Senior Day (when players celebrate teammates who are about to graduate). Did that influence the way you and your team prepared for the game?

We definitely went into the game playing with a lot more heart. You kind of brush everything off. Other games you play with the head, you think more about the opponent. That day was just about our team and playing for the seniors.

The team managed a shutout in goalkeeper Christine Etzel’s ’19 final game. Did the team do anything differently defensively to try and keep the clean sheet?

We definitely locked down the back in the last 20 minutes when we went up three nil. That was on everyone’s mind because Christine’s history and stats were relying on that shutout so we wanted to preserve that for her.

You were named a First Team All-Ivy selection for the second year in a row. What does that award mean to you?

I really try not to focus on the awards and stuff like that. Obviously, it feels good superficially, but ultimately to me it matters where we finish in the table. This season was slightly disappointing for us, so it’s back to the drawing board for next season.

Going into your senior year next fall, what do you want the team to accomplish?

I want a ring. A championship ring is what I want. I think we have a great group of returners — we were a young team this year. That should be helpful to have experienced players.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.