Choh ’21 leads Bears to undefeated week

While most students left campus for Thanksgiving break last week, the men’s basketball team went to work, defeating Bryant University and Salve Regina University. Tamenang Choh ’21 delivered an impressive performance for the Bears, averaging 12.5 points per game and shooting an efficient 75 percent from the field. In the victory against Bryant Sunday, Choh posted a career-high five blocks and grabbed six rebounds. With this weekend’s results, in addition to a 71-51 loss to the University of Rhode Island Wednesday, the Bears sit at 5-3 on the season.

Choh, a sophomore forward from Lowell, Massachusetts, started 12 games last season. He has previously been named Ivy League Rookie of the Week and was awarded Brown Student-Athlete of the Week honors for his play over Thanksgiving. For his outstanding performances against Bryant and Salve Regina, Choh has been named The Herald’s Athlete of the Week.

Herald: Congratulations on the victories last week. How does it feel to get two big wins against Bryant and Salve Regina?

Choh: It feels really good. I know how good our team is, so getting these wins means that we’re doing the right things, which is always good.

When did you first start playing basketball?

I started playing officially in the third grade … starting on an actual team. But I was always playing in the park since I was a little kid. So for a long, long time.

Why Brown?

I liked the coaches. The coaches here had a good relationship with my (Amateur Athletics Union) coach. My coach highly recommended this school, so after taking a couple of visits, I liked it.

Do you have any pregame rituals?

I have two wristbands that I like to kiss and keep in my socks. They remind me of people who have passed away in my life. I like to keep those on me when I play.

What is your favorite memory of playing on the basketball team so far?

Probably the game-tying basket (that I made) last year against (Providence College), and sending it into overtime. That was pretty memorable for me.

What are your personal goals for the season?

Probably to be First-Team All-Ivy — that’s a pretty big goal for me personally. Before all of that though, I’m trying to make it to the Ivy League tournament.

Is there a specific game or match-up that you’re excited for this season?

Honestly, just all of the Ivy League games. A lot of them we lost in very close games (last season). So trying to get those games back and (beating) those teams is going to be the most important.

What are the team’s goals for the season?

Our goals are to make the tournament and win the Ivy League.

The Bears will return to the court in a road match-up against the United States Naval Academy Saturday at 4:00 p.m.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.