Editor’s Note: The Herald names 129th Editorial Board

The Herald announced the members of the 129th Editorial Board Saturday at its annual banquet Dec. 1.

The 129th Editorial Board will be led by Editor-in-Chief and President Emily Davies ’19.5, a public policy concentrator from Washington, D.C. Priyanka Podugu ’20, a political science concentrator from Canton, Ohio, will serve as managing editor and vice president.

Joining them on the editorial board are Managing Editor Anna Kramer ’20, an international relations concentrator from Chester Springs, Pennsylvania, and senior editors Anita Sheih ’20, an English and visual arts concentrator from Phoenix, Arizona and Sarah Wang ’20, an applied math-economics concentrator from Palo Alto, California.

The 128th Editorial Board is excited to see The Herald and its content develop next year under the leadership of the incoming board. We are so proud of you all.

The Herald also announced a new slate of section editors, business leaders and department heads:

Section Editors

Arts & Culture: Elise Ryan ’21, Annabelle Woodward ’20

Features Program: Ethel Renia ’19, Jackson Wells ’20

Metro: Colleen Cronin ’21, Sophie Culpepper ’21, Celia Hack ’21

Newsletter: Dylan Clark ’21 Trisha Thacker ’21

Opinions: Emily Miller ’19, Derek Simshauser ’20 , Rebecca Aman ’20

Science & Research: Cate Ryan ’21, Chris Schutte ’21

Social Media: Alex Reice ’21

Sports: Alexandra Russell ’20, Alex Smolar ’21

University News: Katherine Bennett ’21, Jacob Lockwood ’21, Melanie Pincus ’21, Allie Reed ’21

Business

General managers: Ravi Betzig ’20, Phil Masiakowski ’20

Finance directors: Rey Blandon’21, Rudra Srivastava ’21

Sales director: Bersabel Yifru ’20

Strategy director: Edwin Farley ’19

post-

Editor-in-Chief: Anita Sheih ’20

Editor’s Notes are written by The Herald’s 128th Editorial Board: Elena Renken ’19, Kasturi Pananjady ’19, Alex Skidmore ’19, Madison Rivlin ’19, Ben Shumate ’19 and Hattie Xu ’19.