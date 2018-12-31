Editors’ Note: A snapshot of The Herald’s 2018

In 2018, Thayer Street evolved, the 128th editorial board printed their first issue of The Herald and Datamatch circulated through campus. The location of the proposed Performing Arts Center changed, students gathered in solidarity with Parkland victims and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor came to College Hill. Men’s Basketball hit a buzzer-beating shot against Dartmouth, students danced to Anderson .Paak and the Class of 2018 moved their tassels from right to left.

The Class of 2022 learned to love caffeine and the Ratty, acoustic tones filled the Underground on Thursdays and electric bikes and scooters appeared on every street corner. Students knocked on doors, phone banked and went to the polls (or the Mail Room); the faces of Congress changed. Community members showed support for Christine Blasey Ford and the University commemorated the 1968 black student walkout. Graduate students unionized; and the 128th editorial board printed their 122nd and final issue of The Herald.

Before we embrace the new year, we want to thank you, our readers, for engaging with The Herald in 2018. Below are your most-read stories of the last year:

Now, onward! Happy New Year.