Maryori Conde ’18 MAT ’19 dies in car accident

Maryori Conde ’18 MAT ’19 passed away this morning in a fatal car accident on Interstate 95 near Attleboro, Massachusetts, wrote Vice President for Campus Life Eric Estes and other University administrators in a community-wide email. Another graduate student present in the vehicle sustained injuries and remains hospitalized. Two other recent University graduates who were also in the car “have been treated and released” from the hospital, according to the email.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning. The driver of the second vehicle involved in the accident, a man who was not a member of the University community, also died in the crash.

Conde devoted much of her energy to working with first generation and low-income students during her time at the University. One summer, she worked as a teaching fellow for Breakthrough Providence, where she helped integrate social justice concepts into the academic curriculum for a seventh grade class. Conde was also an advocate for Latinx students on campus, co-founding the Latinx House, the Latinx Conference and the Central American United Student Association at the University, according to the email.

After she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in ethnic studies, she enrolled in the University’s Master of Arts in Teaching Program for Secondary Social Science and History. Conde hoped teaching would allow her to help marginalized students receive an equitable education and bolster communities similar to her South Central Los Angeles home, where she grew up.

On campus, Conde worked as a receptionist for the Dean of the College, welcoming community members into University Hall with warmth, according to the email. She also served as a supervisor for Brown Dining Services and a residential peer leader for first-year students, guiding them as they made their transition to college.

Community members gathered in remembrance of Conde this afternoon at Page-Robinson Hall. Resources are also available to support members of the Brown community affected by Conde’s passing through Counseling and Psychological Services, University Chaplains, Student Support Services and the Graduate School.