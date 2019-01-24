Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy releases first solo album, “WARM”

Jeff Tweedy, singer and guitarist of Chicago alternative rock band Wilco, released his first solo album of original songs, “WARM,” on Nov. 30, offering a tender, personal perspective into his insecurities and the struggles that shape his work and the Wilco canon.

Deserts, birds, Neil Young-esque ramblin’ man — all define Jeff Tweedy. It’s easy to think of descriptors, associations and comparisons for the sound of “WARM.” But “WARM” is entirely personal and draws from 51-year-old Tweedy’s experiences with addiction, family and death. With his sons Spencer and Sammy Tweedy contributing vocals, drums and synthesizers, “WARM” gently pushes familiar Wilco listeners to reflect on the idea of vulnerability and its power to make the personal universal.

“WARM” is an album that lodges itself in music that tries to break your heart. Tweedy presents stripped-down, whispery songs that remind his fans of the beloved reflective, self-conscious quality of the singer-songwriter and Wilco itself. In songs like “Don’t Forget,” Tweedy seems to be addressing listeners — as well as his sons — in a very fatherly way. He sighs of regret, driving and even death : “Don’t forget sometimes / We all, we all think about dying / Don’t let it kill you.”

With casual wisdom and sparse, creaking, guitar-based instrumentals, Tweedy sings in a manner that seems to draw upon his own experience with fatherhood. He lightly reminds, with an almost insecure tone, “Don’t forget to brush your teeth / Or you’ll have a funny smile / you don’t have to smile at me.” Tweedy somehow speaks for himself and dads around the world.

It is important to consider Jeff Tweedy’s work with respect to Wilco. Their widely acclaimed 2002 album “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot” served as one of the pillars of 2000s indie sound with its sprawling, psychedelia-inspired lyrics and rich, folky musical depth. Songs like “I Am Trying to Break Your Heart” perfectly encapsulate what Tweedy is known and loved for — poetic, sonically charged sprawls of sound that are slightly existential, nervous and vulnerable in tone. Look through the comments on any Wilco YouTube lyric video and witness emotional praise; 16-year-olds and 48-year-olds alike herald Tweedy’s ability to empathize and humanize.

Tweedy’s “WARM” doesn’t depart from this trait; it only expands and opens further with its autobiographical nature. On the track “Having Been Is No Way to Be,” Tweedy composes a phantasmagoric sound that reflects on his addiction to prescription painkillers — an addiction that primarily persisted through the recording of “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot.” He sings, impersonating some Wilco fans, “What drugs did you take / And why don’t you start taking them again?”

Tweedy is certainly alluding to some of his followers that yearn for a “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot” sound, or at least a reinvention of it. With minimal instrumentals, the Wilco frontman talks of pain and change, or the lack thereof. In “How Hard It Is for a Desert to Die,” Tweedy quietly rasps and meditates on how the deeper, richer qualities of pain, specifically grief, can shape us. It’s not that these concepts or subjects he sings of are novel or unique — in fact, it’s the opposite. Throughout the album, he drones and hums about ideas that give anxiety to us all: death, isolation, time. “I know what it’s like / To not feel love,” Tweedy repetitively tells us in “I Know What It’s Like,” a windy Wilco demo-like track that espouses a solidarity between singer and listener.

The insecurities and vulnerabilities that shape Tweedy reflect the same ones that shape us, and this is what makes “WARM” so deeply moving in an understated way. He demonstrates an ability to carefully tread an artistic obfuscation between personal and universal emotions like grief, pain and love. Through the entire album, Tweedy elaborates on his sensitive sonic identity to show it is very much connected to Wilco’s sound and history, at least to listeners’ ears. But he also proves that his artistic identity still stands on its own. Tweedy urges fans to listen closely to his introspection, establishing his musical, lyrical and empathetic prowess.