UCS elects new Vice President, Chair of Academic Affairs

The Undergraduate Council of Students elected William Zhou ’20, one of its chiefs of staff, to replace Camila Pelsinger ’20 as its Vice President at its general body meeting this evening.

Pelsinger announced her intent to resign due to a scheduling conflict earlier today with a class that meets during UCS’ general body meeting, as The Herald previously reported.

Sofia Jimenez ’21, the Council’s communications director, was elected to replace Mar Weiss ’20 as Chair of Academic Affairs. Weiss resigned due to the same scheduling conflict.

Zhou ran against Pelsinger for Vice President last March after serving as the Council’s Chair of Student Activities, as The Herald previously reported. The Chief of Staff and the Communications Director are selected internally by the outgoing Council and new executive board.

The Student Activities Committee’s projects under Zhou’s leadership included publishing a club directory, simplifying the form for club categorization and co-hosting a financial signatory training with the Undergraduate Finance Board.