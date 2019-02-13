University unveils design of new Performing Arts Center

Updated 12:40 P.M. Feb. 13, 2019.

The design of the new Performing Arts Center was announced today by the University and New York-based architecture firm REX, according to a University press release. The PAC, set for completion in 2022, will be located between Angell and Olive streets, The Herald previously reported.

The new PAC will feature a versatile main performance hall that can be transformed into various configurations, “ranging from a 625-seat symphony orchestra hall, to a 250-seat proscenium theater, to an immersive surround sound cube for experimental media performance,” according to the press release. Reconfiguring the space for different uses could take less than a day. Aside from the main hall, the building will also house multiple smaller studios and rehearsal spaces.

The adaptability of the structure will allow for multiple forms of performative arts ­­— such as the Brown University Orchestra and digital media installations ­­— to use the space. According to the press release, REX designed five presets into which the center can be transformed: Orchestra, which arranges the space like a traditional concert hall; Recital, which is a smaller space intended for soloists and small ensembles; End Stage, which is designed for theater and dance performances; Experimental Media, which “configures the space into a small cube”; and Flat Floor, which removes all seating. The space can be transformed based on acoustic need as well.

The need for a space large enough to accommodate the University’s 100-piece orchestra and 80-singer chorus inspired the size of the main hall, said Joshua Ramus, founding principal of REX, in the press release.

On the exterior, “the building will be shrink-wrapped in an extruded aluminum rainscreen,” Ramus said in the release.

The center will display a 13-foot “horizontal ‘clearstory’ that slices through the building’s facade at stage level” and overlooks The Walk, which connects main campus to Pembroke College, according to the release. This transparent clearstory will allow passersby to view “performances, rehearsals and arts scholarship” from the outside, bridging the gap between the greater community of Providence and students engaged in arts at the University.

The structure’s design allows viewers to experience productions in the making and not only in their final forms, said Butch Rovan, professor of music and faculty director of the Brown Arts Initiative, in the press release.

Outside the building, there will be an outdoor plaza at the base of the entrance, which will serve as a gathering space for students, performers and visitors. The building will also house various multi-use spaces, including a percussion studio and dressing rooms, below street level.

Rovan expressed enthusiasm for the new PAC in an interview with The Herald. “It will finally bring to Brown the world-class performance facilities that it has never had, and the kinds of resources that we should be providing to match our incredible students’ talents,” Rovan said. “It will enable collaborations that we cannot do right now — we do not have many spaces that are amenable to large-scale collaborations between music, dance and theater.”

Ramus and the University hope that the building will be used by professionals from disciplines beyond the arts as well. “The PAC will vastly expand Brown’s ability to create and stage new and existing works, combine art forms and welcome world-renowned faculty and artists to learn from and inspire scholars across disparate fields of study,” according to the press release.

REX designed the building with input from BAI and from members of the Providence community. The firm sought to ensure that the space could be used not only by students and faculty, but also by local residents.

Due to the flexibility of the new PAC, the opportunities for creation and experimentation are boundless, Rovan said. “The space will allow us to create kinds of collaborative art-making that don’t even exist yet,” he said. “The building itself is like a creative partner, in a way that no other building will be. It will really be one-of-a-kind in the country.”

An earlier version of this article stated that reconfiguring the main performance hall for different uses will take one to two weeks. In fact, it is possible to reconfigure the space in less than one day. Due to an editing error, an earlier version of this article omitted the titles and full names of Joshua Ramus, founding principal of REX, and Butch Rovan, professor of music and faculty director of the Brown Arts Initiative. The Herald regrets the errors.