Mosenthal ’21 leads lacrosse to weekend win

The women’s lacrosse team opened its season Saturday at home with a 16-9 victory against Quinnipiac University, led by the formidable offense of Risa Mosenthal ’21. Mosenthal, an attacker from Campton, New Hampshire, scored eight goals in the matchup, tying a program record for the most goals scored in a single game.

Mosenthal finished her rookie season with 55 goals, the second-most of all time for an individual in a single season at Brown. She also completed her last campaign with 64 points, the third highest tally in a single year for the Bears. She was awarded second team All-Ivy honors for her efforts in 2018. For her impressive performance against Quinnipiac, Mosenthal has been named The Herald’s Athlete of the Week.

Herald: Congratulations on the great performance against Quinnipiac. How does it feel to tie the program record for the most goals in a game?

Mosenthal: It’s definitely really exciting. It’s just really exciting that we won — I’m more excited about that than tying the record.

How important is it for the team to get such a big win to start the season?

It’s really important. It just sets the tone for our season and sets a really good momentum-builder going forward.

When did you first start playing lacrosse, and when did you decide that you wanted to play in college?

I started in fifth grade. Probably my freshman year of high school, I decided (that I wanted to pursue lacrosse in college).

Why did you decide to come to Brown?

Two of my older sisters went here, so I learned a lot about the school through them. I really liked it besides the lacrosse aspect, from what they told me. So, I decided to look into (Brown) for the lacrosse, too.

Do you have any pregame rituals?

I just kind of listen to some music. I’m not a big rap fan, but before games I’ll listen to rap to get pumped.

As a freshman, you scored the second-most goals in program history with 55. How do you want to build on that performance this season?

This year, I definitely just want to play the best as possible and just do everything I can to contribute to our team’s success. Breaking records does not mean that much to me unless we’re doing well. So, I just hope that I can contribute to winning and getting our team to the playoffs.

What are the team’s goals for the year?

We want to make the Ivy tournament, so that’s kind of the overarching goal — just to be really successful in our games and prove to people that we can compete with top programs.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.