Phi Beta Kappa elects 34 members of junior class

Thirty-four members of the class of 2020 were elected to the University’s Phi Beta Kappa Society Feb. 13, wrote Chapter Administrator Mary Jo Foley in an email to The Herald.

Phi Beta Kappa, founded in 1776, is the oldest and most prestigious academic honors organization in the nation, Foley wrote. The University’s Rhode Island Alpha Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa is the seventh-oldest chapter in the country, she added.

Election to Phi Beta Kappa is based on academic achievement within a rigorous curriculum, according to the election procedures posted on the University’s website. Elected as juniors, the University’s newest members of Phi Beta Kappa must have completed a minimum of 20 courses over five semesters at the University and earned at least 18 grades of “A” or “S with distinction.” Two-fifths of the courses must be in the arts, humanities, social sciences or pure mathematics. No more than one-third of a class’s electees may be selected as juniors.

The Alpha of Rhode Island holds elections three times a year: in February to elect juniors, in April to elect seniors and in late May to elect seniors who transferred to the University as juniors, according to the election procedures.

Those elected are as following:

Rebecca Bael Aman ’20, Herald opinions editor

Emma B. Bouton ’20

Samuel Cai ’20

Chuyi Chen ’20

Miranda J. Christ ’20

Andrew Bernard Cogut ’20

Lucy Rachel Duda ’20

William Frederic Evans ’20

Summer Linn Gerry ’20

Ari Goldbloom-Helzner ’20

Miriam A. Gordin ’20

Abigail Leah Haber ’20

Anja Hendrikse Liu ’20, former Herald copy editor

Richard Yuanqi Sui Huang ’20

Calvin Taehun Jin ’20

Shawn Rishi Kant ’20

Rachel Dara Landau ’20

Ian Caldwell Light ’20

Alejandra Mena ’20

Anna Hitomi Nakai ’20

Olivia Orr Nash ’20

Simran Gurunath Nayak ’20

Molly Catherine Naylor-Komyatte ’19

Jennifer Fay Osborne ’20

Camila Simone Pelsinger ’20

Nicholas Andrew Plotkin ’20

Caelan James Lang Ritter ’20

Sarah Beth Shapiro ’20

Charles Ethan Fenning Steinman ’20

Caitlin Emi Takeda ’20

Fengyi Wan ’20

Nina Mae Wolff Landau ’20

Jack L. Xiong ’20

Emily Louise Yang ’20