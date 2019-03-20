Men’s basketball star to transfer

Desmond Cambridge ’21 announced Tuesday he will transfer to another school after starring on the men’s basketball team for the past two years.

“We didn’t finish the (season) the way we wanted to, but the 2018-2019 Brown Bears is arguably the best team the school has ever seen,” Cambridge wrote from his Twitter account. “With that being said, I have decided that I will be transferring to another institution, as this is what I feel is the best decision for me.”

Cambridge was a star the moment he stepped on the court at Brown. Last season, he was named Ivy League Rookie of the Year after averaging 17.3 points per game and breaking the program’s freshman scoring record with 468 total points. This season, Cambridge was the Ivy League’s fourth leading scorer with 15.7 points per game and was named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-District I Team.

Head Coach Mike Martin ’04 praised the sophomore guard in a University press release. “He has been a major part of elevating Brown Basketball and helped us have one of the most successful seasons in the program’s history,” Martin wrote. “He will be missed by his teammates, coaches and the fans of our program. We support his decision and wish him success at his next stop.”

The Bears embarked on a record-breaking campaign this year, matching the program’s record for wins in a season while amassing a 19-11 record. But the team suffered a disappointing finish to the regular season, falling to Penn in a winner-take-all matchup to end their Ivy League slate. With the loss, the Bears were eliminated from contention in the Ivy League Tournament, but they have since gained entry into the College Basketball Invitational.

Despite the news of Cambridge’s departure, the playoffs go on for the Bears. They will face the University of Alabama at Birmingham Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Pizzitola Sports Center in the first round of the CBI. Cambridge will not suit up for Brown, and it is still unclear what uniform he will be wearing next season.