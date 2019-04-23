109 seniors elected to Phi Beta Kappa

One hundred and nine seniors were elected to the University’s chapter of Phi Beta Kappa on April 22, wrote Chapter Administrator Mary Jo Foley in an email to The Herald.

Phi Beta Kappa is the “oldest and most prestigious academic honors organization” in the United States, Foley wrote. The University’s Chapter is the seventh oldest in the nation.

Students are elected to the organization on the basis of exceptional academic performance, strength of course load and grades, according to the election procedures posted on the University’s website. Rhode Island Alpha holds three elections each year: one in February to elect juniors, one in April to elect seniors and another in May to elect seniors who transferred to the University as juniors. Current seniors who were elected as juniors served as electors for the rest of their class. No more than one-sixth of any graduating class may be elected to the organization.

Ellen Betty Baker ’19

Nicole N. Bencie ’19

Eli Binder ’19

Jackson Tanner Brook ’19, former Herald reporter

Aidan Glezen Calvelli ’19, Herald staff columnist

Elizabeth Ruth Carlson ’19

Abraar Zaffir Chaudhry ’19

Tracy L. Chin ’19

Eojin Choi ’19

Samantha Willa Chomsky ’19

Alison Laure Cleary ’19

Christine Kendall Collins ’19

Nathaniel Randolph Conrad ’19

Iris Ainsley Cronin ’19

Heather Diane Davis ’19

Adam Joseph DeHovitz ’19

Charles Fanghui Deng ’19

Kathryn Grace Duckworth ’19

Jenny Andrine M. Evang ’19

Adam Hunt Fertig ’19

Claire McMahon Fishman ’19

Nicole Marie Fleming ’19

Julian Gau ’19

Sophia Michelle Giglio ’19

Rachel Lily Gold ’19

David Charles Golden ’19

Zachary Matthew Goldstein ’19

Kyra Chan Goldstein ’19

Emilia Ann Halvorsen ’19

Malik Shehryar Hasan ’19

Calder Allen Hoover ’19

Anna Faith Hundert ’19

Victoria T. Huynh ’19

Alexander Anand Iyer ’19

Saanya Jain ’19, former post- magazine editor-in-chief

Jesse Leigh Kass ’19

Julia Rachel Kirschenbaum ’19

Jia Wen Koh ’19

Michael Harrison Lata ’19

Ian Amlie Lefond ’19

Evan A. Lehmann ’19

Natalie Blaine Lerner ’19

Christopher John Lingelbach ’19

Yean Luk ’19

Sophie Grace MacFarlane ’19

Adam Jacob Malkin ’19

Benjamin Max Martel ’19

Rachel Marie McMahon ’19

Noa Meerschwam ’19

Lily Louise Meyersohn ’19

Emily Mae Miller ’19, Herald Opinions editor

Yuko Miyawaki ’19

Meredith Conway Morran ’19

Meghan Francis T. Mozea ’19

Gabriela R. Naigeborin ’19

Abigail Morgan Neill ’19

Ann Marie Nicholson ’19

Sarah Claire Niehaus ’19

Isabel Marie Paolini ’19

Colby Bradford Parsons ’19

Timothy Donald Peltier ’19

Andy T. Pham ’19

Mauricio Bier Pinto ’19

Joshua Dylan Pirl ’19

Daniel Conrad Plaisance ’19

Shuowei (Suvy) Qin ’19, former Herald news editor

Keith Harrison Radler ’19

Mira Ruth Reichman ’19

Rachel Victoria Risoleo ’19

Madison Amanda Rivlin ’19, former Senior Editor of The Herald’s 128th Editorial Board

Julia Rock ’19

Micah Loren Rosen ’19

Julia Hava Banks Rosenfeld ’19

Sukanya Roy ’19

Sabrina Maariyah Saeed ’19

Sachin Sastri ’19

Iladro Lee Sauls ’19

Aileen Seo ’19

Jingpeng Shao ’19

Margaret Aila Germain Shea ’19

Rose Bailey Sheehan ’19, former Herald reporter

Ethan Andrew Shire ’19

Michael Laurino Shorris ’19

Emily Jessica Siff ’19

Alexandra Lauren Skidmore ’19, former Managing Editor of The Herald’s 128th Editorial Board

Lucas Gregory Smolcic Larson ’19

Ari Lewis Snider ’19

Jonathan S. Spiegel ’19

Ian Max Stevenson ’19

Timothy Albert Sudijono ’19

Hannah Jacqueline Szapary ’19

Davis Hartley Rosselot Tantillo ’19

Anabel Lee Tassoni ’19

Madeleine Rose Thompson ’19

Zoe Thomas Verni ’19

Marianne Emma W. Verrone ’19

Joanna Marie Walsh ’19

Mackenzie Ann Walter ’19

Drew Todd Wendel ’19

Erin Rawson West ’19

Abraham Lothrop Westbrook ’19

Claire Bernadine N. Wibisono ’19

Benjamin Marc Winston ’19

Jeremy Lee Wolin ’19

Angela Yang ’19

Aaron Bi Zhang ’19

Vanessa Jingjing Zhang ’19

Tiffany Anne Zhao ’19

Zachary Robert Ward Ziebell ’19