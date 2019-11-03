Arts and Culture Roundup, Nov. 3

RISD Museum workshop encourages teaching with objects

This Tuesday, the Rhode Island School of Design Museum will lead “Museum as Object,” a workshop focused on teaching with objects. Considering questions like “What makes an object museum-worthy?” the workshop intends to provide participants with insight into how museum objects are selected as well as how both museum and object histories can be incorporated into teaching. The workshop comes as part of a series between the University’s Harriet W. Sheridan Center for Teaching and Learning and the RISD Museum. This interactive session will be led by Steven Lubar, professor of American Studies, History and History of Art and Architecture at the University. The workshop will take place from 12 to 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday at the museum.

Accomplished artist, filmmaker speaks on artistic vision

On Wednesday, artist and filmmaker Carla B. Guttmann ’93 will speak in the List Art Building, Room 110, about her career path and artistic process. A native of Montreal, Canada, Guttmann studied fine art and semiotics while at Brown and has exhibited her art in cities across the United States and Canada. She was also the creative force behind award-winning films that include “The Double Woman” and “Hel” as well as the documentary “Making Heart of Fire,” which was broadcast on German television in 2009 and 2011. Guttman uses her art to “present gender with more complexity and counteract cliches which flatten the sophistication of our society,” according to her website. The event begins at 5 p.m. Tickets are available online.

Grant Recital Hall to fill with electronic, acoustic sounds

On Friday from 8 to 10 p.m., students from the University’s music and multimedia composition program will present their recent works in Grant Recital Hall. Throughout the PhD program, students create original works, often pairing electric and acoustic compositions with video, performance and text. The students also collaborate with University faculty, as well as visiting groups and artists. This event, titled “Ideal Hazards,” will include work from PhD students Alex Dupuis, Martim Galvao, Lee Gilboa, Jack Sokolov-Gonzalez, Amber Vistein and Marcel Zaes.

Actor Ibrahim Miari to perform one-man play, “In Between”

Professional actor and language teacher Ibrahim Miari will perform his one-man play, “In Between,” in Salomon Center 001 this Thursday. Sponsored by the Hebrew Program in Judaic Studies and the Arabic Program in the Center for Language Studies, Miari’s play portrays “the complexities and contradictions inherent in Palestinian-Israeli identity.” As the son of a Palestinian Muslim father and a Jewish Israeli mother, Miari’s work concerns the complexities of living between two cultures. Miari is a professor of Hebrew at Penn.