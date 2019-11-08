Jallen ’22 fuels Bears to victory over Yale

The men’s hockey team opened its season with a pair of contests against Yale last weekend, earning a 5-1 victory at home Saturday after falling to the Bulldogs 3-2 on the road Friday. In Saturday’s win, the Bears notched four power-play goals to surpass their Ivy League rival and tie the series. Bruno’s dynamic offense was highlighted by a formidable performance from forward Justin Jallen ’22, who scored the first hat trick of his career in the victory.

Jallen was a key contributor for the Bears last season, tying for second on the team in goals scored with eight tallies. He opened his first-year campaign with four points in four games, and posted a three-game goal streak in December 2018. For his outstanding performance in the home opener, Jallen has been named The Herald’s Athlete of the Week.

Herald: Congratulations on the hat trick! What was that game like for you?

Jallen: It was a blast. That was probably one of the best games I feel that we’ve ever played as a team, including from last year. We played for 60 minutes — I thought everyone played well, so it’s fun when everyone’s clicking and … upbeat on the bench. So hopefully we can keep that positive attitude and energy on the bench going into next weekend.

What are your individual and team goals for the season?

As a team, the expectations are really high after what we did last year, so I think definitely making it to the ECAC Final Four again is a goal that we almost expect. Then also winning it is that next step that we want to take after making it there last year. And that’s one thing our coach talks about a lot is that we have the team and the ability to win the ECAC and to also win the Ivy League too.

When did you first start playing hockey?

I want to say I was four when I actually started playing organized hockey. Growing up in Minnesota, it’s pretty typical for a young kid to start playing that early. My dad was a hockey player so he got me on the skates pretty early, and I’m really happy he did.

Did you play any other sports growing up?

I was a big golfer — I played all through high school, and even when I was two or three years old I started swinging the golf club around too. Hockey and golf were both really big for me, and then once high school hit, hockey sort of took over and I knew that I wanted to pursue that rather than golf.

Do you have a favorite NHL team and player?

The Minnesota Wild is definitely my favorite NHL team. My favorite player to watch is probably Nathan MacKinnon, but he plays for the (Colorado) Avalanche. My favorite player on the Wild (is) Jason Zucker — he’s fast and he’s fun to watch.

Do you have a favorite gameday breakfast or meal?

Usually on game days, in the morning I’ll go to the Blue Room (and) get a breakfast sandwich. Then for a pregame meal, I usually do pasta and chicken and then I usually don’t eat anything up until the game after that — I like to feel light.

Do you have anything that you like to do to get in the zone and mentally prepare for a game?

No superstitions or anything — I just always like to listen to music. I have a coffee right when I get to the rink, and then besides that everything else I do is just with the team.

Do you like to listen to music when you work out?

I work out to anything upbeat. There (are) these remixes that this group puts out on SoundCloud, and usually in the summer, me and my buddies listen to those when we work out. Those come out every once in a while though, so we usually end up listening to them over and over, but they’re still really good.

Has there been a most memorable experience in your Brown career so far?

I’d probably say just making it to the ECAC Final Four last year … being able to go to Lake Placid with the team and play in that historic rink was really cool. So far that was probably the coolest part, but I have three more years, so hopefully we can make some new ones too.

The Bears return to action with a pair of visits to No. 4 Cornell and Colgate University this weekend.

This article has been edited for length and clarity.