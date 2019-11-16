Women’s soccer moves to second round of NCAA Tournament

The women’s soccer team defeated Monmouth University in a penalty shoot-out Saturday to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1994. The Bears and the Hawks battled for 90 scoreless minutes in regulation and two 10 minute overtime periods before Brown powered to victory in a 4-1 penalty kick shootout. None of the Bears missed the mark during penalty kicks, with forward Brittany Raphino ’23 knocking in the clinching shot. Goaltender Kayla Thompson ’21 starred in net for Bruno, posting a six-save shutout.

The Bears are one of 32 teams still in contention for the national championship. Bruno’s next opponent will be the victor of a Saturday night matchup between No.1 Florida State University and the University of South Alabama.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

Correction: A previous version of this article stated that there are 16 teams left in contention for the national championship. In fact, there are 32. The Herald regrets the error.