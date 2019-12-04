Editors’ note: Herald announces 130th Editorial Board

The Herald is proud to announce the members of its 130th Editorial Board, who will oversee the paper through its 129th year.

The 130th Editorial Board will be led by Editor-in-Chief and President Colleen Cronin ’21, an English concentrator from Harwich, Massachusetts. Allie Reed ’21, an English concentrator from Dover, Massachusetts, will serve as managing editor and vice president.

Joining them on the editorial board are Managing Editor Sophie Culpepper ’21, a history concentrator who lives in Oxford, England, and Senior Editors Elise Ryan ’21, an English concentrator from Mill Valley, California and Alex Smolar ’21, a history concentrator from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The 129th Editorial Board is excited to see The Herald and its content develop next year under the leadership of the incoming board. We are so proud of you all.

The Herald also announced a new slate of section editors, business leaders and department heads:

Section Editors

Arts & Culture: Emily Teng ’22, Kate Ok ’22

Metro: Henry Dawson ’22, Isabel Inadomi ’22, Maia Rosenfeld ’20, Olivia George ’22

Opinions: Krista Stapleford ’21, James Flynn ’20.5, Jordan Allums ’21

Science & Research: Emilija Sagaityte ’22

Senior Science & Research Editor: Cate Ryan ’21

Sports: Ryan Handel ’22

University News: Daniel Goldberg ’21, Kayla Guo ’22, Kamran King ’22, Li Goldstein ’22, Olivia Burdette ’22, Spencer Schultz ’22

Social Media: Isabel Inadomi ’22

Newsletter: Daniel Goldberg ’21

Copy Chief: Vicky Phan ’21

Special Projects Coordinators: Jacob Lockwood ’21 and Melanie Pincus ’21

Business

General Managers: Mariel Jackson ’21, Nicholas Fabrizio ’21.5

Directors: Arman Lateef ’21, Michael Wang ’22, Rey Blandon ’21, Shreya Das ’21,

post-

Editor-in-Chief: Amanda Ngo ’21

Managing Editors: Caitlin McCartney ’22, Griffin Plaag ’20, Liza Edwards-Levin ’21, Nicole Fegan ’20

Multimedia Editors

Design: Bilal Ismail Ahmed, Dylan Tian ’21, Keelin Lyons ’22

Photo: Rebecca Ho ’21, Victoria Yin ’22

Illustrations: Summer Zhang ’22

Graphics: Usha Bhalla ’22

Immersive: Michael Bass ’20

—Editor’s Notes are written by The Herald’s 129th Editorial Board: Emily Davies ’19.5, Priyanka Podugu ’20, Anna Kramer ’20, Anita Sheih ’20, Sarah Wang ’20