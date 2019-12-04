Letter: The ACCRIP: Hypocrisy lives

To the Editor:

I was disappointed, saddened and, yes, outraged to read in the Dec. 3 Herald that the Advisory Committee on Corporate Responsibility in Investment Practices voted to recommend that the University divest from “companies identified as facilitating human rights abuses in Palestine.”

What about companies identified as facilitating human rights abuses in, for example, China (one million Muslim Uighurs held for forcible indoctrination in internment prisons, and then there is Tibet), Myanmar (one million Rohingya forced to flee the country), India (actions against its Muslims), Pakistan (actions against its Hindus), Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq?

Silence.

The intellectual dishonesty and hypocrisy are appalling.

The only honest word to describe singling out Israel is: anti-Semitism.

The vote mirrors the dramatic, ugly rise in anti-Jewish sentiment and actions throughout Europe.

For Brown University to go along with that? For shame.

Jeffrey Liss ’65