Sports

Bruno was easily dispatched by the Friars Tuesday night, losing the annual rivalry game 95-57 and falling to .500 on the season.

Crosstown rival Friars blow out men’s basketball in annual matchup

By
December 8, 2016 0 comments

Looking overmatched and undersized, the men’s basketball team was run out of the Dunkin’ Donuts Center Tuesday, falling to Providence College 95-57.

Sports Roundup: Dec. 5, 2016

By
December 4, 2016 0 comments

The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams hosted the three-day Bruno Invitational this weekend.

Max Gottlieb ’19 handles the puck behind the net in a game earlier this season at Meehan Auditorium. Gottlieb finished +1 and registered two shots on goal in Bruno’s 3-1 win over Army West Point Saturday.

Men’s hockey tops Army to snap losing streak

By
December 4, 2016 0 comments

The men’s ice hockey team recovered from a string of losses with a win this weekend, defeating Army Saturday by a tally of 3-1.

Women’s basketball bests URI, PC for tournament title

Women’s basketball bests URI, PC for tournament title

By
December 4, 2016 0 comments

All week, Head Coach Sarah Behn had been telling her team that she wanted the cup.

Co-captain Tavon Blackmon ’17 led all scorers with 21 points Saturday in Brown’s win over Central Connecticut State. Blackmon is averaging 11.8 points per game and 4.2 assists, helping Bruno to four consecutive victories.

Men’s basketball continues winning ways against CCSU

By
December 4, 2016 0 comments

Last season, the men’s basketball team upended Central Connecticut State (2-4) with an excellent first-half showing.

Four wrestlers place at Journeymen Tussle

Four wrestlers place at Journeymen Tussle

By
December 4, 2016 0 comments

The wrestling team continued early season competition at the Journeymen Tussle Sunday, hosted by Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y.

Tough men’s basketball defense secures third consecutive victory

Tough men’s basketball defense secures third consecutive victory

By
December 2, 2016 0 comments

Mark Twain once said, “The secret of getting ahead is getting started.”

Schapiro ’19: Hall of Marty Noble’s automatics

By
December 2, 2016 0 comments

Two weeks ago, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America — the BBWAA, or as I tend to refer to it, the BBWTF — released its Hall of Fame ballot.

Bridget Carey ’19 fights with a defender for the puck. Carey attempted three shots against Merrimack, tied for third-most on the team, but was on the ice for three opposing goals and no Bruno goals.

Third-period struggles hand women’s ice hockey eighth straight loss

By
December 2, 2016 0 comments

The women’s hockey team allowed three third-period goals in a 5-2 loss to non-conference foe Merrimack Tuesday night at Meehan Auditorium.

Shayna Mehta ’19 shone in Sunday’s game versus Binghamton, but she praised her teammates’ performances, crediting them with the win.

Mehta ’19 powers women’s basketball over Binghamton with career performance

By
December 2, 2016 0 comments

Heading into its weekend competition against Binghamton Sunday, the women’s basketball team was looking to end a three-game losing streak.

1 2 3 203