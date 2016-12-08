Sports
Crosstown rival Friars blow out men’s basketball in annual matchup
Looking overmatched and undersized, the men’s basketball team was run out of the Dunkin’ Donuts Center Tuesday, falling to Providence College 95-57.
Sports Roundup: Dec. 5, 2016
The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams hosted the three-day Bruno Invitational this weekend.
Men’s hockey tops Army to snap losing streak
The men’s ice hockey team recovered from a string of losses with a win this weekend, defeating Army Saturday by a tally of 3-1.
Women’s basketball bests URI, PC for tournament title
All week, Head Coach Sarah Behn had been telling her team that she wanted the cup.
Men’s basketball continues winning ways against CCSU
Last season, the men’s basketball team upended Central Connecticut State (2-4) with an excellent first-half showing.
Four wrestlers place at Journeymen Tussle
The wrestling team continued early season competition at the Journeymen Tussle Sunday, hosted by Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y.
Tough men’s basketball defense secures third consecutive victory
Mark Twain once said, “The secret of getting ahead is getting started.”
Schapiro ’19: Hall of Marty Noble’s automatics
Two weeks ago, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America — the BBWAA, or as I tend to refer to it, the BBWTF — released its Hall of Fame ballot.
Third-period struggles hand women’s ice hockey eighth straight loss
The women’s hockey team allowed three third-period goals in a 5-2 loss to non-conference foe Merrimack Tuesday night at Meehan Auditorium.
Mehta ’19 powers women’s basketball over Binghamton with career performance
Heading into its weekend competition against Binghamton Sunday, the women’s basketball team was looking to end a three-game losing streak.