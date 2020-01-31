Daly ’20 breaks University record in 5000-meter race

Cameron Daly ’20 previously has competed at the NCAA Pre-National Invitational and the Ivy League Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

Cameron Daly ’20 broke the University record for the 5000-meter track and field event at the Boston University Terrier Invitational and Columbia Challenge this weekend. His time of 14:00.31 beat the 15-year-old record by over seven seconds and his own personal best by over nine seconds. Before coming to Brown, Daly ran cross country and track and field for Inter-Lakes High School in Meredith, New Hampshire, where he was a New Hampshire State Cross Country Champion.

In his rookie season, Daly set a personal record of 24:22.3 in the 8-kilometer race at the Ivy League Heptagonal Championships, and as a sophomore he competed in the NCAA Pre-National Invitational. Daly continued to excel after establishing himself as a team leader, placing fifth overall at the Ivy League Outdoor Track & Field Championships and setting a new personal best mile time of 4:06.28 in his junior season. Daly is leaving no stone unturned as he continues setting records into his senior spring. For his record-breaking weekend, Daly has been named The Herald’s Athlete of the Week.

Herald: What is your favorite event to compete in?

Daly: I think the 3000-meter, specifically at our conference meet. Our conference meet is two days and the 3000-meter is the only final on the first day, so it’s the only event that scores on the first day. I always end up running it. The track is always packed and it’s always an exciting race.

Do you have any remaining goals for your track and field career now that you’ve broken the 5000-meter record?

I’m running two events at our upcoming indoor championship, the 3k the first day and the 5k the next day. I want to contribute to our team there … and hopefully help us place high. That’s where my sights are set at the moment.

Do you have any pre-race routines, rituals or superstitions?

No, unfortunately not. I used to in high school, but then I started to worry that I wouldn’t have time for them or wouldn’t be able to do (them). I do eat cinnamon sugar pop-tarts, but that’s usually about it.

Where do you like to run when you’re not on the track?

I mostly run on Blackstone Boulevard, down Lloyd Avenue. I’m from New Hampshire, where it’s really hilly, so I just like running (on Blackstone Boulevard) because it’s flat.

What songs do you listen to most when you run?

Actually, country music. Unexpected — but when I’m running, even when I’m driving, I can’t listen to anything that’s too intense or it will affect what I’m doing. I need to listen to country music to stay calm. I didn’t even like country music until I started running, but now I need it, or I run too fast.

How will track and field factor into your life after graduation?

I’m definitely going to take a break for a little while. I’ll definitely run so I don’t gain a bunch of weight, and I might try and run longer distances after I take a little break. A lot of my old teammates still run — one of them actually just qualified for the Olympic trials in the marathon, and another is really close as well, which is cool.

What’s next after Brown personally and professionally?

I have a job at a construction company in Raleigh, North Carolina. I’m working for a general contractor as a project engineer, so I’ll be taking a break from running once I get down there.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.