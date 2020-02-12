Brown Corporation extends Paxson’s term as president

Christina Paxson P ’19, who has served as president for eight years, will serve an extended term until June 30, 2025.

The Corporation, the University’s highest governing body, unanimously voted to extend President Christina Paxson’s P’19 appointment by three years — until June 30, 2025.

Paxson, who is currently serving in her eighth year as president, was already set to serve in the role for another two years. The Corporation decided to extend her second five-year term early because the members have “absolute and unqualified confidence in her leadership” and believe the best way to “ensure the University’s continued momentum and success” is through Paxson’s leadership, Corporation Chancellor Samuel Mencoff wrote in a press release.

Mencoff described Paxson in the statement as a leader with “extraordinary ability, enormous energy, unshakeable values and boundless passion.”

“I am honored that Brown’s trustees and fellows continue to entrust me with the leadership of this exceptional institution,” Paxson wrote in a statement to The Herald. “I have come to love the Brown community over the past eight years — its faculty, students, staff and alumni inspire me every day — and I’m thrilled to extend my service. It truly is a privilege to be part of this community.”

At the Corporation’s winter meeting, its Committee on Senior Administration — which consists of the chancellor, vice chancellor, secretary and treasurer of the Corporation — first made a recommendation to lengthen Paxson’s term. The recommendation was then approved by the full Corporation body, Vice President for Communications Cass Cliatt wrote in an email to The Herald.

In their decision to extend Paxson’s tenure, the Corporation considered accomplishments such as the addition of 90 new faculty members, the investment of $528 million toward capital projects and the dedication of $927 million toward scholarship aid through the ten-year Building on Distinction plan.

They also recognized the creation of academic centers such as the Institute at Brown for Environment and Society and the Native American and Indigenous Studies Initiative, the launch of the Pathways to Diversity and Inclusion plan and establishing the University as a no-loan university as contributions toward her successful presidency in the announcement of Paxon’s appointment extension.

“The resounding success of President Paxson’s service to Brown is driving the University toward fulfilling the ambitious vision established early in her presidency,” Mencoff wrote.