Beaudoin ’20 fuels Bears’ offense over weekend

The men’s hockey team earned a critical three points in conference play last weekend, eclipsing Princeton 4-3 in a comeback victory Friday and tying No. 15 Quinnipiac University 2-2 Saturday. The Bears’ prolific offense was highlighted by an impressive performance from Brent Beaudoin ’20, who scored a pair of goals to give the team an early lead over the Bobcats. Beaudoin also recorded an assist against Princeton the night prior to close out the weekend with a trio of points.

Since arriving at the University in 2016, Beaudoin has made a significant mark on the Brown hockey program, becoming the first member of the current squad to skate in over 100 games throughout his collegiate career. The forward, who now leads Bruno as an assistant captain, has been a key contributor to Brown’s offense, finishing in the top five on the team in scoring in each of his seasons as a Bear. He has recorded seven goals and five assists in his senior campaign so far.

For his outstanding performances on the ice this weekend and throughout the season, Beaudoin has been named The Herald’s Athlete of the Week.

Herald: Congratulations on the three-point weekend! What were those games like for you?

Beaudoin: Personally I felt like they were good stepping stones —the biggest part for my game this year is trying to play consistent and do what I can to help the team win. So for me, I felt like I did my part this weekend, and that was a good feeling.

What are your individual and team goals before playoffs begin in March?

Right now our focus is getting home ice in the playoffs. We have a couple more games — about six I believe — this year, so we need to win probably three of them to get home ice. That’s pretty much our main focus right now.

When did you first start playing hockey?

I actually started skating when I was two. I’m not sure exactly when hockey came into the picture, but I’ve been on skates for a very long time.

Did you play any other sports growing up?

Yeah, I played a little bit of baseball. I didn’t really find it too interesting — it was a little boring for me. I played soccer, I liked soccer a lot — I actually played (it) up through middle school and then stopped playing to focus on hockey.

Do you have a favorite NHL team and a player that you like to watch?

I don’t have a particular team, but the Toronto Maple Leafs are a fun team to watch with Auston Matthews. The Chicago Blackhawks are fun. Being from the New England area, I like to watch the (Boston) Bruins as well, and they’ve had pretty good success this year, being in first place right now.

Do you have a favorite game day breakfast or meal?

I eat the same thing every game day. I wake up, and I have three eggs over easy with some sriracha and two strips of turkey bacon and a bowl of oatmeal with honey.

Is there anything that you like to do to get in the zone and mentally prepare for a game?

Yeah, for me it’s mostly about routine. I wouldn’t say I’m superstitious — I just believe in doing things consistently the same way, and that will get you in the mindset of a game. For me it’s waking up at the same time, eating breakfast, going to the rink, doing … some kind of light cardio where you’re moving around, and then rolling out. … And then from there I go home, maybe read a book for a little bit until (our) team meal. The team meal is fun: You get to talk to the guys a little bit, get some food in you. Then I go home, take a nap, and then when I wake up I just go straight to the rink, and then from there I’ve got another list of things I do once I get to the rink.

Do you like to listen to music when you work out? What do you like to listen to?

I feel like I’m kind of weird in a sense where I don’t need to listen to music when I work out — I don’t usually wear headphones. Even if there isn’t any music playing, I’ll just work out, I don’t know. I do enjoy the music in the weight room occasionally, … but I’m not usually the one that’s choosing the songs.

What do you like to do to relax on your own time?

I like to read, and I like to watch a couple of games — there’s usually a game on pretty much every night. And then obviously get into some kind of show, if I’m into a Netflix show or something I’ll kind of binge-watch — I’ll probably just watch the whole series if it’s available.

Do you have any plans for after graduation?

I’m hoping to play professionally, (I’m) not sure where. I haven’t really explored the whole possibility yet — for me the next step is getting an agent basically and then seeing what interest there is. I’d like to play after school, so I’ll basically go wherever I’m wanted.

Has there been a most memorable moment or experience in your Brown career?

Sweeping Quinnipiac last year at their rink was a pretty awesome thing. The past few years, we had lost to them in the playoffs (and) Princeton too, so last year it was really nice (that) we got to beat them at home in overtime and then beat Quinnipiac as well in their own rink. For me that was kind of a personal justice for the team.

The Bears face off against Dartmouth tonight and No. 17 Harvard Saturday.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.