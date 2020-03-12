Impulse Dance Company captivates audiences

Raucous cheers and applause echoed through Alumnae Hall as Impulse Dance Company’s 17th annual showcase came to a close Sunday night. Presenting the theme of “Reign,” the company performed over 20 dances over the weekend of March 6-8.

Dazzling and upbeat, the performance showcased the talent of Impulse members, who have been practicing since last fall. The group’s vibrant style measured up to their founding sentiment as “a forum for dancers to share their passion,” according to Impulse’s website.

Audience members appreciated the brilliance of Impulse’s passionate dancing. “I was blown away,” said Daphne Maniatis ’23. “After every dance, I was like ‘Oh, this is my favorite,’ and then the next one would be even more incredible.”

“Reign” opened with a full cast performance, and continued with numerous group and solo pieces and closed with another full cast piece. From grime to K-pop, this year’s dances were choreographed to a variety of musical genres, and costumes and lighting came together to grant each dance its own distinct aesthetic.

In addition to the performances by Impulse members, the shows on Friday and Saturday also included dancers from the “Elements” workshop. The workshop is hosted by Impulse during fall semester, and it welcomes dancers of all levels of experience in six biweekly meetings.

This year’s company consisted of 31 members who performed 16 group pieces with 7 interludes. The first of these interludes was performed by Megan Gessner ’20, a “Tapperlude” that showcased Gessner’s impressive skill as she tap-danced without music.

In contrast to the Tapperlude, “Reign on your Parade” featured the new members of IMPULSE dancing to “Dreams, Fairytales, Fantasies” by A$AP Ferg featuring Brent Faiyaz and “Outro: Ego” by BTS. It preceded a performance that was dedicated to the seniors leaving the company.

Living up to the regal theme, several dances ended with members holding their hands in the air just above their heads, posing as though they had just put on crowns.

The theme of “Reign” came together after all the pieces had been choreographed and finalized, according to Publicity Chair Tiffany Yim, RISD ’21. She worked alongside fellow Publicity Chair Chandler Carr ’22.

“We’re in charge of creating the whole theme,” Yim said, “We do consult the rest of E-board and the rest of the members but it’s ultimately our decision.”

Yim noted that the theme was not intended to be heavily connected to the dances. “After we came up with the photoshoot idea of royalty, we wanted a name (for the show) that went along,” she added. “(The dances) didn’t influence that much.”

Previous years’ themes include “Vanity” and “Cake,” and each was similarly promoted through a themed photoshoot and multiple short video clips of select dances on the group’s Facebook event page.

“I can’t wait to see the show next year,” said Maniatis. “Impulse is full of amazing people, and I’m excited for what they’ll perform next.”