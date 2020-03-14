University pushes move out date up to March 17

Undergraduate students who live in on-campus residences or Brown-owned properties must now vacate their residences by 5 p.m. on March 17, five days sooner than the University originally instructed.
Undergraduate students who live in off-campus residences are also “strongly encouraged to travel home.”
President Christina Paxson P’19 wrote that students had to move out “as soon as possible and no later than Sunday, March 22,” in an email sent to the University community March 12, The Herald previously reported. But the mandated move-out date is now March 17, according to an email sent today by Provost Richard Locke P’18, Executive Vice President for Finance and Administration Barbara Chernow and Vice President for Campus Life and Student Services Eric Estes.
“Brown remains open,” read the email, “but given these fast-changing events, we have no choice but to expedite the departure of students from campus and to take steps to limit the exposure of Brown employees to the virus.”
The date by which University students can petition to remain in residence halls due to exceptional circumstances — such as the prevalence of COVID-19 coronavirus in their “home country,” visa issues, severe financial hardship imposed by departing campus or lack of an alternate place to go — has been moved to noon on Sunday, March 15. Requests will be reviewed on a rolling basis as quickly as possible.
The email also announced that “all undergraduate students who receive financial aid will receive $150 to defray travel and moving expenses.” Previous emails from the University had not included mention of such a provision. Students who have not yet departed from campus and require immediate funding access to facilitate travel “should submit an application to the COVID-19 Transition E-Gap Fund,” the email stated. Students who have already finalized travel plans are being asked to “delay their submission until next week,” so that the University is best able to support students in need of funding for immediate travel.
Effective Monday, only essential personnel should report to work in person, the email added. Also beginning Monday, dining services will be available only in the Sharpe Refectory on a “take-out” basis.
“These may seem like exceptional measures for Brown to take, but they are warranted by the public health crisis that is taking place across the country and the world,” read today’s email from Locke, Chernow and Estes. “For continued updates, please consult Brown’s COVID-19 website.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.