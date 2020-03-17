Editors’ Note: For now, The Herald moves to online-only publication

In light of the suspension of in-person classes that began this week, it saddens us to write that the March 13 issue of The Herald marked our last print publication of the semester.
As The Herald does not print when classes are not in session, we plan to publish only breaking news online throughout the next two weeks. Once classes resume remotely, we will continue to publish content online for the duration of the semester.
We have served as the daily newspaper of record for Brown since 1891, and unexpected developments related to COVID-19 coronavirus and the consequent departure of most of our staff from campus mean that we must alter our consistent print publication to an unprecedented extent. Previous interruptions of The Herald’s daily publication include publishing just three days a week during 1917 due to the enlistment of a large number of Brown students in World War I, and suspending publication for two months and then publishing only once a week during World War II. Fortunately, we now are able to communicate news to our community online — which we plan to do by staying active on our website, on social media and in our newsletters.
As we adjust to these unusual circumstances, we hope to hold steady in adhering to our mission “to inform, entertain and reflect the Brown community by producing relevant and engaging content across a variety of platforms” by covering what news we can online. We encourage you to continue to write to us with tips for what you think we should be covering at herald@browndailyherald.com, and to submit op-eds and letters to the editor to our opinions section at opinions@browndailyherald.com and letters@browndailyherald.com. We want to hear from you.
Most importantly, we wish everyone a safe and healthy rest of the semester, no matter where you spend it. And as always, we thank you for reading.
—Editors’ Notes are written by The Herald’s 130th editorial board: Colleen Cronin ’21, Allie Reed ’21, Sophie Culpepper ’21, Elise Ryan ’21 and Alex Smolar ’21