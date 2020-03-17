For students staying on campus: services and facilities information

The University is shifting to remote learning, with all course instruction taking place online for the remainder of the semester, beginning March 30. Many students have evacuated campus and the University community now spans multiple continents. But for those remaining on campus, The Herald has compiled information and news updates regarding some of the modified rules and resources available for the rest of the semester.
Please note that this information is subject to change in light of COVID-19 developments. Check back for updates.
Food and Dining Services
As of yesterday, dining services are available only in the Sharpe Refectory on a “take-out” basis. Currently, meal hours are as follows: breakfast 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.; lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and dinner 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Additional information and updates will be posted on the Dining Services website.
The Bear Market Food Exchange, which can be found on the fourth floor of Page-Robinson Hall across from Room 411, is open and accepting donations. “All community members are welcome to contribute non-perishable food to our shelves, and to take anything on the shelves if you are struggling to get enough to eat,” according to a March 16 Today@Brown announcement.
Health Services
Health Services will no longer be accepting walk-in visits at the health center, effective Thursday, March 18. Limited on-site visits will be provided by appointment only.
“Over the coming days, we will be transitioning to the use of telehealth,” according to a Today@Brown announcement this morning from Lynn Dupont, associate director of Health Services. The transition is expected to be complete by March 23.
“Health care providers will continue to be available to speak with patients about their health concerns, and if necessary, arrange a scheduled appointment on site or via telehealth communications,” according to the announcement. Students can communicate directly with their Health Services provider or with the nursing staff through their Brown Health portal.
Office of International Student and Scholar Services
OISSS will begin working with students remotely, effective March 18. Appointments can be scheduled and rescheduled through methods outlined on their website, and can be conducted by phone, Zoom or email.
Libraries
University library buildings are currently closed, though some services are being offered virtually. Library patrons with items currently checked out should keep these items until the libraries reopen, and fines and late fees will be waived. Requests and questions concerning the John Hay Library and Special Collections should be sent to hay@brown.edu. All other library-related inquiries should be directed to rock@brown.edu.
Deliveries of physical materials to campus from the off-site Library Collections Annex storage facility will not be taking place at this time. But staff are offering scans of up to 50 pages that will be delivered to University community members via email. For more information, please visit the Library News website.
Events
The University has canceled “all but the most essential events.” According to a March 12 email from President Christina Paxson P’19, all student-organized events on or off-campus must be canceled, irrespective of the number of attendees. The policy announced earlier this month banned University-associated events expected to draw 100 or more attendees, The Herald previously reported.
In alignment with a decision announced by the Ivy League March 11, all Brown spring athletics competitions and practices are canceled, The Herald previously reported.
“All non-essential visitors are discouraged from coming to campus through April 13, at which point this guidance will be re-evaluated,” according to a March 12 University update. Parents and families are considered essential visitors during the process of helping students move off campus.
Fitness Centers
The Jonathan Nelson ’77 Fitness Center and associated facilities — including the Olney-Margolies Athletic Center, Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center and Pizzitola Tennis and Squash Courts — will be closed until further notice.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.