Sarah Behn steps down as women’s basketball head coach

Sarah Behn stepped down from her position as head coach of the women’s basketball team, the University announced yesterday in a press release.

“We appreciate all that Sarah has done for the women’s basketball program at Brown and wish her well in her future endeavors” Director of Athletics Jack Hayes said in the press release.

“I would like to thank Brown University for allowing me to serve as head women’s basketball coach for the last six years,” Behn said. “I have truly appreciated the opportunity to work with so many impressive young women.”

During her six seasons as head coach, Behn accumulated a 20-64 mark in the Ivy League — a 23.8 winning percentage — and a 74-96 overall record. In 2017, Behn led the Bears to the program’s first appearance in the Ivy League tournament.

Previously, The Herald reported on allegations circulated about Behn’s conduct as women’s basketball head coach, and the Brown Band’s decision not to perform at the remainder of the team’s games in protest of this alleged behavior.

Seven former players on the women’s basketball team told The Herald that Behn repeatedly made remarks about players’ weights, used language that they described as vulgar and singled out players for criticism, The Herald reported. At the time, other current players defended the coach and denied witnessing the alleged behavior.

Behn denied all allegations in a statement to The Herald.

The University has started a search for a new head coach, according to the press release.