Erin McCrudden hired as assistant field hockey coach

The field hockey team has added former University of Louisville star and USA National Team member Erin McCrudden to its coaching staff, the team announced March 27. McCrudden will be working as an assistant coach alongside Head Coach Jill Reeve and fellow Assistant Coach Jillian Coppola.

Although her first season with the Bears was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McCrudden said she eagerly awaits the opportunity to develop relationships with the players and share her insight.

“I am very excited to join the staff at Brown and work alongside both Jill (Reeve) and Jillian (Coppola) while seeking their mentorship to grow as a coach,” McCrudden said. “I felt an instant connection with the immediate staff … along with an eager group of student athletes.”

McCrudden began playing competitive field hockey in Putnam Valley, New York, before entering high school, where she played varsity basketball and lacrosse in addition to field hockey. At Louisville, McCrudden excelled on and off the field. In her senior year, she was named an All-American and received All-Atlantic Coast Conference second team honors. McCrudden notched 18 assists in her final season with the Cardinals — the second most in the nation in 2016 and the second most single-season assists in program history.

In the classroom, McCrudden earned a bachelor’s degree in health and human performance. She was named to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll four times and was a two-time member of the ACC Honor Roll and the National Field Hockey Coaches Association National Academic Squad.

Less than a week after graduating from Louisville, McCrudden played in her first international contest as a member of the USA National Team. In total, McCrudden competed at the international level more than a dozen times for Team USA.

“Erin brings a lot of skill and we are very excited to have her on staff,” said captain Kelly Raymond ’21.

In addition to the impressive technical experience McCrudden brings to the University, the new coach also emphasizes the importance of mental toughness and personal growth on the field.

“The mind is a powerful thing, use it well,” she said. “Be grateful for what you have but do not be afraid to demand what you deserve. Find joy in the journey even in the toughest parts.”

McCrudden will primarily assist the team in player development. Although she will be unable to join the team in person this season, McCrudden has already worked to have a positive impact on her players. Through digital assignments and tactical analysis, McCrudden has found creative ways to engage the team while its players are spread all over the world.

“Her experience and expertise will be a great addition to our program,” said Amanda Cooper ’22. “Brown field hockey is ready to go.”