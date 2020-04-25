Letter: We Have Been Trying and Will Try Harder

To the editor:

I wanted to add some context to the recent op-ed titled: “Chen ’22: The danger of a single narrative in the form of petitions.

The op-ed mentions that the Undergraduate Council of Students executive board “rejected a proposal to send an opinion poll to collect students’ views both for and against Universal Pass” in a March 26 meeting; as a UCS executive board member, I write to explain this statement. In addition to speaking with students directly, receiving comments directly and keeping track of various petitions and articles online, UCS discussed avenues for receiving more student feedback. Sending out a campus-wide poll was an option that I brought up to better gauge student opinion. We discussed the feasibility of doing so. However, due to the imminent release of grading policies, the board decided that the time frame would have been too short.

I sincerely appreciate all the suggestions for UCS thus far. I am always open to any thoughts or ideas. Thank you so much.

— UCS Treasurer Summer Dai ’22