Brown cancels Fall 2020 study abroad programs

The University has canceled all of its sponsored undergraduate study abroad programs for Fall 2020 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on global health and international travel restrictions.
The decision was made “in consultation with Brown’s International Travel Risk and Assessment Committee in consideration of a number of factors, including student health and safety, evolving travel restrictions, cessation of visa issuances, restrictive entry requirements and impacts on academic calendars around the world,” according to a May 12 email from the Office of International Programs reviewed by The Herald.
This cancellation applies to both Brown and Consortium for Advanced Studies Abroad programs, in addition to “approved partner programs and others for which students had successfully petitioned,” the email stated.
University summer programs that require international travel had already been canceled due to the virus, The Herald previously reported.
OIP has not yet announced whether or not study abroad will be permitted for Spring 2021. “We remain optimistic about the ability to offer study abroad programs next spring and encourage students to continue exploring study abroad options during that semester,” the email stated.
This announcement was made now to ensure students who submitted study abroad leave forms before the restriction was put in place have “ample time to adjust their plans to continue studies at Brown for the fall semester.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
If it’s not safe for Brown students to travel abroad, how can it possibly be safe for them to come to Providence? After all, Brown students come from all over the world!