For students returning to Providence: Campus resources

The Herald has compiled a list of on-campus services and resources for students returning to Providence as well as information detailing the policies and guidelines Brown has put in place for students living on and off-campus, which can be found here.
We will be updating this list as more information becomes available.
Health Services
Health Services is providing treatment for non-COVID illness and injuries by appointment only, both for in-person visits at Andrews House and for telehealth visits, according to the Health Services webpage. “Infection prevention measures” are being employed for in-person visits, per the website.
Appointments cannot be made online during the pandemic, according to a message on the patient portal — all appointments should be made by phone call to Health Services, at 401-863-3953.
EMS
Brown Emergency Medical Services remain available for those in the Providence area at 401-863-4111.
CAPS
Counseling and Psychological Services will be available for the remainder of the summer and in the fall online through telehealth visits. “We are fully committed to our community and will be here for you, regardless of what is happening with the coronavirus,” read a message on the CAPS website.
Currently, CAPS hours are the same as University business hours (weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.), and the CAPS website says that there will be “some extended hours this fall for students with time zone or scheduling challenges.”
Scheduling questions and other inquiries can be sent to counseling@health.brown.edu.
Dining
Students on meal plans will be limited to grab-and-go meals from dining halls in the fall, with individual students assigned to “specific locations and times to manage lines and reduce density among diners,” according to the Healthy Brown website.
When asked about the specifics of scheduling pick-ups, George Barboza, director of dining programs, wrote in an email to The Herald that an updated plan would be posted to the Healthy Brown website once final decisions are made.
The Sharpe Refectory, Josiah’s, Andrews Commons and Verney-Woolley will be open for pick-up meals.
There will also be vending options — including sandwiches, salads, beverages and snacks — in “nearly every residence hall and office building on campus” in the fall, per the Brown Dining Services website.
Mail Services will be completely closed from Aug. 22 to Sept. 15 in observance of the quiet period, according to an Aug. 11 email from the College. Mail services will resume after the quiet period.
University Shuttle
The University Shuttle will continue to operate in the fall at “reduced passenger capacity in line with state requirements,” according to the Transportation and Parking Services website. The page does not specify what the reduced capacity will be.
All passengers will be required to wear masks. Shuttle riders are encouraged to “select a seat that encourages social distancing from other passengers, as well as the driver,” according to the website.
Administrator On-Call
Student Support Services and the Administrator On-Call will remain available as resources for students through the rest of the summer and fall. According to the Healthy Brown website, students with urgent needs during the quiet period should reach out to either of the above services.
Student Support Services (401-863-3145) are available during business hours, while the Administrator On-Call (401-863-3322) is available outside of business hours.
DPS
The Department of Public Safety will continue operating as normal, including services for students like unlocking doors and granting students swipe access to residence halls.
“Everything is pretty much day-to-day operations,” John Heston, a sergeant with DPS, told The Herald.
DPS can be reached at 401-863-3322 for non-emergencies. For emergencies, call 401-863-4111.
Libraries
University libraries will remain physically closed for the near future. The libraries will continue to offer research resources online, including digital collections and virtual consultations with a librarian, according to the library news blog. Questions and digital requests should be sent to rock@brown.edu, or hay@brown.edu if related to special collections.
University libraries will also continue to offer limited contactless pickup of physical library materials, per a different blog post. Physical materials can be requested directly through Josiah, the online catalog, and instructions for pickup will be emailed directly to students by a librarian.
This page will be updated as more information becomes available. If you have a question about a campus service you’d like to see answered, email us at: herald@browndailyherald.com.