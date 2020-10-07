Brown suspends Spring 2021 study abroad programming

All study abroad programming for the Spring 2021 semester has been canceled, Brown’s Office of International Programs announced Wednesday morning.
The decision took into account factors such as student safety, disruptions in visa processing and persisting travel restrictions due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Office wrote in an email to some students who had indicated abroad program interest which was reviewed by The Herald.
The cancellation applies to both Brown and Consortium for Advanced Studies Abroad programs, in addition to “approved partner programs and others for which students had successfully petitioned,” the email stated.
Brown had previously announced the suspension of all university-sponsored global travel through Jan. 3, 2021. Wednesday’s announcement extends that suspension for spring 2021 study abroad programs.
OIP wrote that their decision came in light of discussions with Brown’s Global Travel Risk and Assessment Committee and guidance from national and international agencies, including the U.S. Department of State, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.
The announcement comes more than a week before the Oct. 15 deadline by which students were required to submit applications for many international study programs.
Due to the ever-evolving nature of the global health crisis, the Office is currently unable to confirm when study abroad programs will resume, but staff “remain optimistic about the ability to offer study abroad programs next fall,” according to the email.
In an email to participants in the Brown in France program, OIP’s Assistant Director Lynn Cavicchi expressed that she is “especially sad for those of you who initially intended to study abroad this fall and have had your travel plans suspended for a second time.” Last spring, The Herald reported the original suspension of fall study abroad programs.
Yale and Harvard have similarly canceled international study abroad programs this spring.
OIP wrote in their email that while Brown would not permit any undergraduates to study abroad for the spring, the University is “fully committed” to assist students in considering study abroad options in the future.