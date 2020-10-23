IN PHOTOS: Brown students around the world



Friday, October 23, 2020 By Victoria Yin

This semester, many undergraduate students remain scattered across the globe. Some are studying, attending class and participating in extracurriculars remotely. Others are pursuing personal projects at home or elsewhere. To capture the diverse Brown experience of current undergraduates, we asked our photographers to photograph and share the familiar sights around them. Among them is a first-year who found purpose exploring northern New Jersey and a junior who is studying remotely at her grandmother’s farm.

Below is a glimpse into the everyday life of a handful of remote students:

Ryan Rhew ’24

Ridgewood, New Jersey

“As a first-year, I only have one class this semester, so I decided to spend some of this extra time exploring what’s around me. I was able to capture some things and scenes that I could never even dream of seeing, back in the good old days of ‘normalcy.'”

Danielle Emerson ’22

Fruitland, New Mexico

“Remote studying on shimasaní’s (my grandmother’s) farm.”





Mukul Khanna ’23

Mumbai, India

“It’s just a photo of a pretty sunset, but through the window (because of lockdown).”





Areez Khan ’23

Rockville, Maryland

“A morning walk in Maryland.”





Andrew Ding ’22

Beijing, Shanghai, Hainan

“I’ve been doing my own app project, hanging out with my girlfriend, getting into coffee brewing and surfing.”





Tiffany Ding ’21

Schenectady, New York

“Fall at home has brought beautiful nature walks with my mom, chestnut picking at a local farm, and the birth of a jack-o’-lantern we have named Little Bob.”





Victoria Yin ’22

Providence, Rhode Island

“Apple picking with Mia Stone-Molloy ’22. In an alley on Thayer Street with Mia.”



