Planning to vote? Here’s how you can cast your ballot.

As voters across the country cast their ballots early in unprecedented numbers, Brown students in College Hill and beyond can make last minute voting plans by researching same-day voter registration in their state and identifying their nearest polling place. The Herald has compiled resources below to equip community members with the tools to vote on Nov. 3.

Where can I vote?

Students living on-campus can cast their vote at a polling location at the Pizzitola Sports Center.

Students studying off campus, whether in Rhode Island or remotely, can find their polling location here.

Some states require a photo ID for in-person voting — to see if your state is one of them, check here.

What if I haven’t registered to vote yet?

If you haven’t registered to vote, you can still cast your ballot for the presidential and vice presidential election in Rhode Island on Nov. 3. Eligible voters can participate in same-day voter registration at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in downtown Providence from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3.

If you aren’t in Rhode Island, see if your state offers same day voter registration here.