IN PHOTOS: Election day through the eyes of Brown students



Senior Staff Writer

Tuesday, November 3, 2020 By Nicholas Michael

On this Election Day, undergraduate students across the country exercised their right to vote. Despite the challenges of a pandemic, in-person voting remained a priority for many Brown students. From Rhode Island to New York to New Mexico, five Herald photographers documented the lead up to election night.

Nat Hardy ’22.5, Victoria Yin ’22 and Rebecca Ho ’21

Providence, Rhode Island

Rhode Island offered same-day, in person registration at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in downtown Providence. On College Hill, many made their way to Pizzitola Sports Center, the central voting location for on-campus students. Both voting centers are also next to COVID-19 testing sites.

Ryan Rhew ’24

New York, New York

Although absentee ballots were mailed to those deemed incapable of voting in-person, New York required all of its other voters to exercise their right to vote in person.

But over 1.1 million New Yorkers braved long lines and brisk fall weather to cast their ballots in the nine days of early voting that ended Sunday. This marks the first time in state history that New York has allowed early voting for a presidential election.

Danielle Emerson ’22

Fruitland, New Mexico

Former Vice President Joe Biden secured the New Mexico vote this Election Day. With an influx of absentee ballots encouraging voter participation, the state boasted an all-time high turnout of 889,957 ballots cast, surpassing the previous record from the 2008 general election by over 50 thousand.