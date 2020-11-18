Brown EMS incorporates online mentorship to foster new group of recruits

This year, BEMS adapted to COVID-19 by training all incoming staff for free over the fall semester through a virtual academy.

The lessons are designed by current volunteers, approved by certified personnel and taught and “overseen by licensed instructor coordinators,” Director of Emergency Management for Health and Wellness Amy Sanderson said. They waived any costs due the financial hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

New acceptees to BEMS typically take an EMT course and test for their licenses at Brown or through another accredited institution, typically over the summer, Vivian Van ’21, a BEMS Basic Life Support supervisor, told The Herald. They continue their in-person training as recruits in the fall by assisting more experienced BEMS members — the supervisors — on calls, where they continue to refine their skills that involve directly treating and caring for a patient.

They can eventually go on to become crew members and supervisors, she said.

To provide these new trainees with hands-on experience, the staff have devised “fun and engaging activities,” Van said.

For example, they’re incorporating videos and Kahoot games into their Zoom lessons and sending out kits with some medical supplies for recruits to practice with, according to Emily Pham ’21, training officer and Basic Life Support supervisor at EMS. She added that the instructors now describe the medical administration process in greater detail since trainees cannot get direct experience with some skills at home.

Recruit Abigail Barton ’22 appreciates the hours she gets to spend weekly this fall in virtual BEMS classes. “The trainings have been run really well, and I think that (the EMS teaching staff) took on an incredible amount” and have “been doing a really great job,” she said.

Barton, like some other EMS members, doesn’t intend to pursue a career as a physician, but rather joined EMS because of her interest in community-building and care.

Though not getting to train recruits in person is not ideal, Pham said BEMS aims “to augment our graining to be the best service that we can be for our campus,” for which this training is essential.