Graduate Labor Organization elects first executive board

The Graduate Labor Organization, Brown’s graduate student union, announced the election of its first 14-member executive board Nov. 8.

Only the elections for GLO President and for GLO Coordinator for Social Justice and Accountability were contested. All uncontested candidates assumed the office they ran for by acclamation.

Rithika Ramamurthy GS defeated Lubabah Chowdhury GS in the race for the position of president by a margin of 190 votes to 100 votes, according to an email from GLO to graduate students. In the race for Coordinator for Social Justice and Accountability, Jared Loggins GS won with 173 votes to the 114 votes of competitor Melody Chapin GS.

GLO, formerly Stand Up for Graduate Student Employees, decided to change its name when ratifying its constitution after successfully bargaining for a contract with the University last summer.

United States law requires unions at private institutions to conduct their elections either in-person or by mail. In its constitution, GLO stipulated that all elections will be held by mail, with a provision that they would move online should they be able to do so legally, Jeffrey Feldman GS, a GLO election observer, said.

The need for mail-in voting was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which created safety concerns about in-person voting and prevented some graduate students from returning to the University this semester, Feldman added.

The election was overseen by a five-member election committee. This committee drafted the ballots, disseminated information about the election and tallied the ballots, Feldman said. GLO also received funding from the Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Health Professionals, GLO’s state-level union affiliate, to mail ballots with prepaid postage to graduate students, he added.

Ballots were first mailed to graduate students on Oct. 6, and GLO was “in touch with members from that point on” to resolve any voting issues, Feldman said. Ballots had to be postmarked by Oct. 29. The count was carried out by three Elections Committee members on Nov. 7, with two observers, including Feldman.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.