University to lease off-campus hotel rooms for students on spring 2021 housing waitlist

The University will lease hotel rooms in the Hilton, Marriott and Omni properties in downtown Providence for all students on the housing waitlist who express interest in the option, according to a Dec. 4 email from the Office of Residential Life.

Enough hotel rooms will be leased “for all students on the University housing waitlist who are interested in this option,” ResLife wrote. Students will be housed in an area of each hotel that will only be occupied by Brown students.

Students placed in hotel rooms will pay the same $4,887 room fee as those assigned to on-campus and Brown-leased housing.

Students who expressed interest in returning to campus in the spring but could not be accommodated in on-campus or Brown-leased off-campus apartments were placed on a waitlist this fall, The Herald previously reported. Those students could then indicate if they would be willing to be housed in a hotel room.

Choosing the hotel room option will not exclude students from being able to live on campus if an on-campus spot becomes available, according to the email. The spring on-campus housing waitlist will still be maintained, and on-campus or Brown-leased off-campus spots will be offered to the next student on the waitlist “regardless of whether the student chose the hotel option,” ResLife wrote.

As of Nov. 21, there were 526 students on the housing waitlist, The Herald previously reported. The University expects to provide 3,198 spots for on-campus or Brown-leased housing.

Courtesy of Kenneth C. Zirkel

The rooms will be single-occupancy and students will have their own microwave and mini fridge. Students will also have access to the Brown University Shuttle and to laundry services at “a cost comparable” to on-campus services.

During Quiet Period from Jan. 9 to 26, Dining Services will deliver meals to students at their hotels, and will continue to deliver meals for those enrolled in a meal plan.

Students who accept the hotel room option can also indicate three preferred neighbors, who must also be on the waitlist and have accepted the hotel room option. Though preferences are not guaranteed, ResLife “will make every effort to assign as many mutually identified neighbors near each other as possible.”

ResLife added that housing assignments will be communicated before Dec. 18 at 5:00 p.m., when the University closes for winter break.