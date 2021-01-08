Brown leases rooms in Omni Providence Hotel to house students for spring semester

The University has leased rooms in the Omni Providence Hotel to house students during the spring semester, University Spokesperson Brian Clark wrote in an email to The Herald.

The University selected the Omni to house students after announcing in early December that it would lease hotel rooms in either the Omni, the Hilton or the Marriott properties.

As of press time, 219 have received housing assignments at the Omni.

Students assigned to the hotel option were notified of their assignment in a Dec. 6 email from the Office of Residential Life. Students could be assigned to the hotel if they indicated interest in the option after being placed on the spring housing waitlist, which listed students who expressed interest in returning to campus but who could not be accommodated on campus or in Brown-leased off-campus apartments.

As of Nov. 21, prior to the announcement of housing assignments in the Omni, there were 526 students on the housing waitlist, The Herald previously reported. At that time, the University expected to provide 3,198 spots for on-campus or Brown-leased housing.

Move-in for students living in on-campus dorms, Brown-leased apartments and the Omni will begin Saturday and end on Jan. 12.

The $4,887 room fee for students in the hotel will be the same as those for on-campus and Brown-leased housing. The hotel rooms will be single-occupancy, and students will have their own microwave and mini fridge provided by the University, The Herald previously reported.

Students living in the Omni will also have access to the Brown University Shuttle, which will run an express route between the hotel and campus from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays. An additional shuttle route serving other Brown-leased downtown properties, as well as the hotel, will operate until 2 a.m. on weekdays and 3 a.m. on weekends, according to a Dec. 18 email from ResLife.

Laundry services will be provided to students living in the hotel at a fee of $60 for the semester, or about $15 a month. Through the service, all personal clothing will be washed, dried and folded. The hotel will wash bedding and towels once a week, and the bathrooms will be cleaned once a month.

Dining Services will deliver meals to students at the hotel during Quiet Period from Jan. 9 to 26, and will continue to deliver meals throughout the semester for those enrolled in a meal plan.

Monthly room inspections will be conducted by hotel personnel and University staff to check room conditions. There will also be 24/7 on-site security, and a Brown ID will be required to enter the hotel. Presently, there are no other guests at the Omni. If the hotel were to house other guests in the future, they would not be staying on the same floors as Brown students, according to an email from ResLife.