VP for Institutional Equity and Diversity Shontay Delalue to leave U. for Dartmouth

Vice President for Institutional Equity and Diversity Shontay Delalue will leave the University July 1 to become senior vice president and senior diversity officer at Dartmouth, according to a Thursday announcement from President Christina Paxson P’19.

During her time at the University, which began in 2013, Delalue has held positions as assistant provost for global engagement; director of the Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellowship Program; director of international student experience and assistant dean of the College; as well as adjunct assistant professor of American studies. She has held her role as vice president of institutional equity and diversity since 2017, and has worked to make University life more inclusive and easier to navigate for students belonging to historically marginalized groups and backgrounds, according to the announcement.

“Shontay has been an exceptional leader and integral part of Brown’s progress in ensuring the institution is upholding its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” Paxson said in a University press release. “It is obvious to anyone who works with her that Shontay brings to her work a deeply held set of values and possesses a complex understanding of the need to enhance equity and diversity for historically underrepresented groups in higher education. I am grateful for all she has done for Brown.”

Delalue orchestrated the launch and continuation of the University’s Pathways to Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan. The plan, which has produced annual progress reports since 2017, defines a series of specific and tangible goals for the University aiming to increase diversity and inclusivity in areas including hiring, admissions, student support networks and curricula. Recently, Delalue has been working toward Phase II of the DIAP, examining the steps taken thus far to implement new measures that will further advance the plan’s goal.

Over the course of her tenure, Delalue secured a number of committed teammates to help her reach her goals for the future of the University in the Office of Institutional Equity and Diversity. The office has also established procedures regarding discrimination, harassment, sexual- and gender-based misconduct and equal employment.

“I have strived to use a combination of my personal, educational and professional skills to bring about positive change at Brown, and the many moments of this work — every difficult conversation and every laugh — have made me a better person,” Delalue said in the press release.

Paxson’s email announcing Delalue’s departure also outlined a number of her achievements during her time at the University, such as developing a course that took students to Ghana, adding a research component and cultural immersion trip to the Administrative Fellows Program and receiving the Wilson-DeBlois Award in 2017. This award from the Graduate Student Council honors staff members for significant contributions to graduate education and support.

Once at Dartmouth College, Delalue will serve as a part of the college’s leadership team, reporting to President Phillip Hanlon directly and overseeing its Office of Institutional Diversity and Equity.

“Shontay Delalue is the right leader for this important time in Dartmouth’s history as we work to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive community,” Hanlon said in the press release. “We are looking forward to welcoming her to campus and partnering with her to advance the important work ahead.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.