Brown moves to Level 2 Activity Status

The University will transition into Level 2 Activity Status Monday, Russell Carey ’91 MA’06, executive vice president for planning and policy, announced in an email to the Brown community Sunday evening.

All students are now permitted to socialize and eat unmasked with their pods, which consist of “a stable group of five people or less,” but are still reminded to avoid crossing pods and to remain vigilant about wearing masks when outside of their pods. Students will also now have access to the Jonathan Nelson ’77 Fitness Center and the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center by reserving time slots on the Brown Recreation portal.

Athletic teams are also now allowed to hold practices according to the Ivy League Phase One guidelines. Outdoor practices are limited to a maximum of 15 people, including any coaches or other staff, while the number of people allowed in indoor practices depends on social distancing and the square footage available. Student organization events, meetings and activities, as well as religious, academic and administrative meetings, must remain virtual.

The University will also shorten the duration of quarantine for students, faculty and staff who may have been exposed to COVID-19 from 14 days to 10 days, in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Rhode Island Department of Health.

Classes of 19 students or fewer can continue to meet in person, a change that was permitted in Modified Level 2 Campus Activity status, The Herald previously reported. But office hours and advising are still encouraged to take place remotely or outdoors with social distancing. Libraries, which also opened in Modified Level 2 Campus Activity status, will remain open via reservations.

Community members are still discouraged from in-person restaurant dining, traveling out of state and hosting visitors and guests.

“Continued vigilance on everyone’s part will be critical to staying in Level 2, including making well-informed personal decisions based on accurate public health guidance about managing risk and trade-offs as new variables get introduced,” Carey wrote.