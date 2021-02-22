COVID-19 testing at OMAC, One Davol Square paused due to supplies shortage

Updated 2:40 p.m., Feb. 22, 2021

The Olney-Margolies Athletic Complex and One Davol Square in the Jewelry District, two of three venues where asymptomatic COVID-19 tests are being conducted, canceled all remaining scheduled tests Monday mid-day due to supply shortages.

The University had not released an official statement at press time, but three staffers at the OMAC told The Herald that winter storms in the South delayed several shipments which were expected last week.

“We’ve run out of label paper,” said Allison Spain, clinical lead at the testing site according to her LinkedIn profile. “FedEx planes are grounded in Tennessee.”

Spain said that staffers have been struggling with dwindling supplies in recent days, and had resorted to buying supplies from local stores. She declined to comment further.

At present, it is not clear if the third testing location, in the Omni Providence Hotel, is also closed due to supply shortages.

One student who had a test scheduled for today at the OMAC, was prompted by Verily, a third-party vendor the University partnered with to assist symptom tracking and on-site testing services, to reschedule their test due to the unexpected cancellation.

A testing center staffer stood at the doors of the OMAC Monday around noon, turning dozens of students away and explaining: “We should be open tomorrow, but we are encouraging people to reschedule for Wednesday, just in case.”

University Spokesperson Brian Clark expects test centers to reopen during their regularly scheduled times beginning tomorrow. “We do expect to have additional supplies available for tomorrow, and the University is working with its partners to identify options to ensure we are fully stocked this week,” he wrote in an email to The Herald.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.