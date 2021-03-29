Brown Concert Agency to release Spring Weekend lineup April 3

Though this year’s Spring Weekend will take a virtual format for the first time in University history, Brown Concert Agency is set to bring back the treasured College Hill event April 10. The lineup for this year’s festival will be released April 3.

In a year where the music industry has had to drastically pivot from the in-person status quo, artists and fans alike have had to find innovative ways to manage without live music events. After having to cancel Spring Weekend last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BCA leaders knew that this year they wanted to find a way to resurrect the show.

Though the festival will look a little different this year, BCA’s board remains confident that the event will retain its usual spirit and success.

“For me, it’s been difficult managing a board where usually there is this huge, beautiful thing at the end that everyone can be so excited about,” said Stella Binion ’21.5, a BCA board member. But “we’ve never done a show like this so we also don’t really know what (this year’s) event is going to look like.”

The shift online was not the only curveball that BCA faced this year: The group’s budget was cut in the middle of the planning process. “When the budget got cut … we had to think about how (we could) make this go the furthest with what we have,” said Lily Pickett ’22, another BCA board member. The board decided to scale back Spring Weekend to one day with three artists.

Nonetheless, the BCA team has worked tirelessly to put together the best show possible. “Since September we’ve been working with artists and their management and our booking agent … to make everything come together,” said BCA board member Seth Israel ’22.

“I’m really excited about this lineup … I think this is one of my favorite lineups, and I think people will be excited about these artists,” Israel added.

The BCA team is hopeful that this year’s virtual Spring Weekend will be just as special as its in-person predecessors.

Spring Weekend “is just such a thing of joy and excitement and such a marker of accomplishment at the end of the year,” Binion said. “So we’re excited that we’re still able to make that happen.”

Correction: A previous version of this article’s headline incorrectly stated that BCA will release the Spring Weekend lineup March 27. The Herald regrets the error.