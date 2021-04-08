Restaurant Map

We made this map to provide University students with a resource for eating around College Hill. This list is non-exhaustive and intended to be built upon; if you have suggestions or corrections, please reach out to herald@browndailyherald.com. The map was made at no cost to the establishments listed on it.

Aleppo Sweets — 107 Ives Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 533-9019 — https://www.alepposweets.com/

Amy's Place — 214 Wickenden Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 274-9966 — https://amysplaceri.com/

Andreas Providence — 268 Thayer Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 331-7879 — https://www.andreasri.com/menu

Antonio's Pizza by the Slice — 256 Thayer Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 455-3600 — https://antoniospizza.com/locations/providence-ri/

Bagel Gourmet Brook Street — 250 Brook Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 453-5560 — http://bagelgourmetcafe.com/

Bagel Gourmet Ole — 288 Thayer Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 331-1311 — http://bagelgourmetcafe.com/

Bajas (north) — 273 Thayer Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 383-7079 — https://www.bajasrestaurants.com/

Bajas (south) — 227 Thayer Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 808-6141 — https://www.bajasrestaurants.com/

BBQ Chicken/Soban — 272 Thayer Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 751-1234 — https://www.sobanbbqchicken.com/

Blue State (north) — 300 Thayer Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 383-8393 — https://bluestatecoffee.com/pages/our-coffee

Brickway on Wickenden — 234 Wickenden Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 751-2477 — http://www.brickwayonwickenden.com/

by CHLOE — 223 Thayer Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (212) 290-8000 — https://eatbychloe.com/menus/

Caliente — 267 Thayer Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 521-0105 — https://mexicangrillcaliente.com/

Ceremony Tea — 231 Thayer Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — https://www.ceremonypvd.com/

Chinatown — 277 Thayer Street., Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — 401-521-7777 — https://www.chinatownonthayer.com/

Chipotle's Mexican Grill — 235 Thayer Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 621-2503 — https://locations.chipotle.com/ri/providence/235-thayer-st

Chomp — 117 Ives Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 537-7556 — http://www.chompri.com/

Coffee Exchange — 207 Wickenden Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 273-1198 — https://www.thecoffeeexchange.com/

CVS (Angell) — 481 Angell Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 521-4340 — https://www.cvs.com/store-locator/cvs-pharmacy-address/481+Angell+Street-Providence-RI-02906/storeid=1294?WT.mc_id=LS_GOOGLE_FS_1294

CVS (Thayer) — 291 Thayer St, Providence, RI 02906 — (401) 331-1970 — https://www.cvs.com/store-locator/providence-ri-pharmacies/291-thayer-street-providence-ri-02906/storeid=827

Dave's Coffee — 341 S Main Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (800) 483-4436 — https://www.davescoffee.com/pages/daves-coffee-providence-ri

Den Den Café Asiana — 161 Benefit Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 234-9955 and (401) 270-5269 — https://www.dendenhospitality.com/

Den Den Korean Fried Chicken — 182 Angell Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 234-9955 and (401) 270-5269 — https://www.dendenhospitality.com

Dolores — 100 Hope Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 409-2075 — http://dolorespvd.com/

East side Mini mart — 252 Brook St, Providence, RI 02906 — (401) 831-9523 — https://www.eastsidepocket.com/contact.html

East Side Pockets — 278 Thayer Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 453-1100 — https://www.eastsidepocket.com/

Flatbread Company — 161 Cushing Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 273-2737 — https://flatbreadcompany.com/

Friend's Market — 126 Brook St

Ganko Ittetsu ramen — 215 Thayer Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 808-6383 — https://gankoramen.com/

Hemenway's Restaurant — 121 S Main Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 351-8570 — https://www.hemenwaysrestaurant.com/

Heng Thai — 165 Angell Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 751-1651 — https://www.hengpvd.com/home

Insomnia Cookies — 307 Thayer Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 542-8368 — https://insomniacookies.com/locations/store/1164

Jahunger — 333 Wickenden Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 454-6866 — https://www.jahunger.com/

Kung Fu Tea — 110 Waterman Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 861-1888 — https://www.kungfutea.com/

Le Creperie — 82 Fones Alley, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 751-5536 — http://creperieprov.com/

Like No Udder — 170 Ives Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 228-3880 — https://like-no-udder.com/

Louis Family Restaurant — 286 Brook Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 861-5225 — https://www.louisrestaurant.org/

Madiera's Liquor — 174 Ives St # 101, Providence, RI 02906 — (401) 272-5911

Meeting Street Cafe — 220 Meeting Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 273-1066 — https://www.meetingstreetcafe.com/

Metro Mart — 221 Thayer St, Providence, RI 02906 — (401) 278-4088

Mike's Calzones and Deli — 288 Thayer Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 228-8455 — www.mikescalzones.com

Noodles 102 — 102 Ives Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 383-5004 — https://www.noodles102.com/

Persimmon — 99 Hope Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 432-7422 — http://www.persimmonri.com/menu/

Pizza Marvin — 468 Wickenden Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 262-3336 — https://www.pizzamarvin.com/

Plant City — 334 S Water Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 429-2029 — https://www.plantcitypvd.com/

Pokeworks — 213 Thayer Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 240-4886 — https://www.pokeworks.com/rhode-island

Providence Tattoo — 270 Wickenden Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903 — (401) 521-3085 — https://providencetattoo.com/home.html

Friends Market — 126 Brook St, Providence, RI 20906 — (401) 861-0345 — https://www.facebook.com/Friends-Market-127944943946093/

PVDonuts — 79 Ives Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906, — https://www.pvdonuts.com/

Red Stripe — 465 Angell Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 437-6950 — https://redstriperestaurants.com/

Rockstar — 394 Wickenden Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903 — (401) 272-0345 — https://www.rockstarpiercing.com/

Sakura Restaurant — 231 Wickenden Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 331-6861 — http://www.providencesakura.com/

Shake Shack — 249 Thayer Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 214-1823 — https://www.shakeshack.com/

Starbucks (Thayer) — 218 Thayer Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 421-1677

Subway — 114 Waterman Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 490-8178

Tallulah's Taqueria — 146 Ives Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 272-8226 — http://www.tallulahstaqueria.com/menu/

Taste of India — 230 Wickenden Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 421-4355 — www.tasteofindiari.com

Tea in Sahara — 69 Governor Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 709-3252 — www.teainsahara.com

Ten One Tea House — 216 Thayer Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 642-1516

The Shop | Fox Point — 460 Wickenden Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 684-1140 — http://www.theshopfoxpoint.com/

Wong's Kitchen — 108 Waterman Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 272-2188 — http://wongskitchenri.com/

Wow Barbecue Providence — 183 Angell Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 521-0888

— 183 Angell Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 521-0888 Yan’s Cuisine — 83 Benevolent Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906 — (401) 751-8888 — https://www.yansprovidence.com/?utm_source=gmb&utm_medium=reservation