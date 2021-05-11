Brown guidelines for Summer 2021 semester

With students returning to campus for the summer semester, the University maintains the importance of following public health guidelines.

The summer term will enroll about 2,000 undergraduate students and two groups of pre-college summer program students in June and July.

The Herald has compiled information on the University’s public health guidelines for campus community members.

Quiet Period

Quiet Period began for students during move-in, from May 9 to May 11, and will last until May 18, so long as public health guidelines permit. The University has reduced Quiet Period to seven days, compared to the fourteen-day, two-stage reopening approach used in the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters.

During Quiet Period, students are not permitted to leave their residential buildings except to receive a COVID-19 test, attend a Health Services appointment or pick up mail from Mail Services in Page-Robinson Hall.

Students on meal plan can pick up meals at the Sharpe Refectory or use the GET app to order from Andrews. Students not on meal plan can pick up their meals at the Sharpe Refectory during the duration of Quiet Period.

Both Verney-Woolley and Josiah’s have closed for the summer.

Students living in non-Brown housing who are involved with on-campus activity are not permitted on campus during this time and are required to follow the Rhode Island Department of Health quarantine guidelines. Those not included in the University’s routine COVID-19 testing program are not permitted on campus for the summer semester, except to attend a Health Services appointment or receive a contactless pick-up from University libraries, according to an April 22 email from Provost Richard Locke P’18 and Executive Vice President of Finance and Administration Barbara Chernow.

These regulations apply regardless of whether or not students have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Testing

The University is continuing to require all students, faculty and staff to participate in the COVID-19 testing program. Community members are to receive two asymptomatic tests per week, three to four days apart from one another.

Campus Activity Status

The Campus Activity Status refers to the range of activities allowed for students in Providence. It is determined by Rhode Island weekly case incidents, as well as asymptomatic and symptomatic test positivity and faculty-staff presence on campus.

Public health conditions permitting, the University will move into Level 2 Campus Activity Status May 19.

Academics and Campus Life

Undergraduate classes for Summer 2021 will begin May 12 but will be held remotely until the end of Quiet Period. Hybrid and in-person classes of 19 students or fewer are planned to transition May 19. Students, faculty and teaching assistants will have the option to continue learning remotely.

Community members will be required to wear a mask and social distance when in University buildings — unless alone in a private office, lab or residence — and should be masked when in outdoor areas where social distancing is difficult. Students are only permitted to dine and socialize maskless with five or fewer pod members, according to the Healthy Brown website.

Students will also have access to spaces at University libraries, the Kasper Multipurpose room, the Nelson Fitness Center, the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center and certain outdoor recreational facilities via reservation.

For research labs, the same protocols and public health guidelines from Spring 2021 apply. Further details can be found on the Resuming Research web page.

Academic and administrative meetings, as well as all student organization events, will continue to be virtual.

Travel

For undergraduate students living on campus, going off campus for non-essential activities is not permitted.

For all undergraduate students participating in any on-campus activities, out-of-state travel is only permitted by approval in case of emergencies and in-state travel is only allowed for employment and health care appointments. For further information, students should contact studentsupport@brown.edu.

Visitors and guests are not allowed on campus unless previously approved by the University.

Vaccination

The University will require all community members who are eligible to get vaccinated in preparation for the Fall semester, barring medical or religious exemptions.

Beginning May 10, the University is offering a Vaccine Express shuttle service from College Hill to the Dunkin Donuts Center on weekdays from 8:30 am to 6:30 pm.

This summer, regardless of individual vaccinated status, all community members must continue to follow pre-established health and safety policies.

Campus Resources

All campus resources remain available remotely, and many will have in-person components following the end of Quiet Period. Below is a list of wellness, safety and routine resources, as provided in the April 22 email to the Brown community.

Brown Emergency Medical Services (BEMS) can be reached in the case of on-campus emergencies at 401-863-4111.

Those needing to speak with a Sexual Assault Crisis Counselor can call the Sexual Assault Response Line at 401-863-6000.

Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), which is offering care remotely, can be contacted on-demand at 401-863-3476 by those wishing to be put in touch with a professional.

Department of Public Safety can be reached at 401-863-4111 for emergencies and at 401-863-3322 for non-emergencies.

Health Services is offering telehealth visits and in-person care during its listed hours. To schedule an appointment, call 401-863-3953. Those needing to reach the Pharmacy, such as for prescriptions and medications, can call 401-863-7882 during Health Services’ working hours.

Further resources can also be found at Campus Life and the College.